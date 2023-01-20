Nets And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Arizona.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets have ruled out David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Dru Smith and Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving has been upgraded to available after missing Tuesday’s 106-98 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

As for the Suns, they will be without Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne, Landry Shamet and Josh Okogie.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button