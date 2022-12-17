Nets And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets will be without David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Patty Mills, Day’Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry has been upgraded to available.

As for the Raptors, they will be without Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, Justin Champagnie, Ron Harper Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Tent Jr.

Jeff Dowtin Jr. has been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O’Neale, Durant, Claxton on Friday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Raptors will start VanVleet, Barnes, Siakam, Hernangomez, Koloko on Friday.”

The Nets and Raptors have already played three different times this season, and the Nets have won all three games.

They most recently faced off on December 2 in Brooklyn, and the Nets won 114-105.

Coming into the night, the Nets are one of the hottest teams in the league.

They have gone 8-2 in their last ten games and are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Right now, the Nets are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-12 record in 19 games.

On the other hand, the Raptors have been struggling.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, and currently, they are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Through 28 games, the Raptors are 13-15, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

At home, the Raptors are 10-4, while the Nets are 7-7 on the road.