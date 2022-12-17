Nets And Raptors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are facing off in Canada.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets will be without David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Patty Mills, Day’Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams.

Meanwhile, Seth Curry has been upgraded to available.

As for the Raptors, they will be without Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, Justin Champagnie, Ron Harper Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Tent Jr.

