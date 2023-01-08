Nets And Heat’s Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Sunday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Florida.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets have ruled out David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Day’Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams.

Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Bam Adebayo, Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent have all been upgraded to available.

