Nets And Heat’s Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

On Sunday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Florida.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets have ruled out David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Day’Ron Sharpe and Alondes Williams.

Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven.

Bam Adebayo, Jamal Cain, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent have all been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O’Neale, Durant, Claxton on Sunday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Butler, Highsmith, Adebayo on Sunday.”

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Nets and Heat have faced off.

The Nets enter the evening as one of the hottest teams in the league, as they have won 13 out of their last 14 games.

They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-13 record in 39 games, which has them only 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first.

As for the Heat, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-19 record in 40 games (they are 6-4 in their last ten games).

On the road, the Nets have a 13-8 record in 21 games played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while the Heat have gone 11-8 in the 19 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.