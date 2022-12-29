Nets And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks are facing off at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets have ruled out Alondes Williams, Day’Ron Sharpe, Joe Harris, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr.

Seth Curry has been upgraded to available.

As for the Hawks, they will be without Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela.

Jalen Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanovic have both been upgraded to available.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O’Neale, Durant, Claxton on Wednesday.”

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Hawks will start Aaron Holiday, Murray, Griffin, Collins, Okongwu on Wednesday.”

Earlier this month, the Nets beat the Hawks 120-116 in Brooklyn, and Kevin Durant led the way with 34 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.

The Nets are currently the hottest team in the NBA, with a nine-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Hawks.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-12 record in 34 games.

As for the Hawks, they are tied with the Miami Heat for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 17-17 in 34 games and 4-6 in their last ten.

On the road, the Nets have gone 10-7 in 17 games played away from Barclays Center, while the Hawks are 11-6 in the 17 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena.