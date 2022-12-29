Nets And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks are facing off at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nets have ruled out Alondes Williams, Day’Ron Sharpe, Joe Harris, Kessler Edwards and David Duke Jr.

Seth Curry has been upgraded to available.

As for the Hawks, they will be without Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela.

