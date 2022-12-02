Netherlands vs USA: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Oranje are unbeaten in this spell of Louis van Gaal’s tenure and will feel they can progress beyond Gregg Berhalter’s team

The United States must get the better of the Netherlands on Saturday if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 20 years.

The USMNT last reached the last eight of the competition in 2002 in South Korea and Japan and made it to the last 16 in each of their last three appearances.

Netherlands vs USA latest odds

The Netherlands are the favorites to get the win in this match in 90 minutes and progress to the next round at odds of 10/11 (1.90) with bet365.

USMNT are the Outsiders to emerge victorious at odds of 10/3 (4.33) while the draw is priced at 23/10 (3.30).

Netherlands vs USA first goal scorer odds

Netherlands star Memphis Depay is the favorite to open the scoring at 4/1 (5.00) while compatriots Luuk de Jong and Steven Bergwijn are available at 11/2 (6.50).

Jesus Ferreira is the USA’s lowest-priced player to score the first goal of the game at 17/2 (9.50) while Christian Pulisic is 10/1 (11.00).

Netherlands vs USA preview

The Netherlands are in superb form heading into this game.

The Oranje have not tasted defeat since they were eliminated from Euro 2020 at the hands of the Czech Republic, having won 13 and drawn five since then.

They emerged from the group stage with seven points, having beaten Senegal and Qatar either side of a draw with Ecuador.

The USA, meanwhile, held England and Wales to draws and beat Iran to make it to the knockout rounds of the competition.

However, they may be without star forward Christian Pulisic after he sustained an injury and had to go to hospital as he scored the decisive goal against Iran.

Netherlands vs USA tips and predictions

There were under 2.5 goals in all three of these teams’ group matches, so Backing that bet to come through again at odds of 8/13 (1.62).

