Netherlands vs Qatar: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Oranje need just one point to get through to the next round but will be out to put on a strong performance in their last group stage game

The Netherlands will be confident of progressing to the next round of the World Cup when they come up against Qatar on Tuesday.

Louis van Gaal’s men were held to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador, leaving them on four points from two matches and in need of one more to ensure they reach the knockout rounds.

They come up against a Qatar side already out of the tournament having lost both of their matches so far.

Netherlands vs Qatar latest odds

The Netherlands are big favorites to get the job done in this match and come away with all three points at 1/5 (1.20) with bet365.

Qatar are massive underdogs to win this game at odds of 14/1 (15.00) while the draw is priced at 6/1 (7.00).

Netherlands vs Qatar first goal scorer odds

Oranje star Memphis Depay is the favorite to open the scoring at 11/4 (3.75) while his compatriots Steven Bergwijn and Luuk de Jong are available at 4/1 (5.00).

Almoez Ali is 16/1 (17.00). to break the deadlock in his side’s favor.

Netherlands vs Qatar preview

Netherlands have not lost a match since June 2021, going 17 matches unbeaten overall.

Louis van Gaal’s team will be determined to continue that run with an impressive display after their underwhelming start to the tournament.

A point will be enough for the Dutch to go through, but they must improve on last week’s draw with Ecuador if they are going to have a chance of beating some of the stronger teams in Qatar.

The host nation is already out but will be looking to put in a strong performance on home soil to give their fans something to cheer about.

Netherlands vs Qatar tips and predictions

Netherlands are expected to win big in this game so Backing them with a Handicap looks an appealing bet. The Oranje to win with a -1 Handicap is available at 4/7(1.57) while -2 is priced 7/5 (2.40).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365