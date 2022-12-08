Netherlands vs Argentina: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The South American Nation are back in good form following their opening day loss to Saudi Arabia

The Netherlands and Argentina will fight it out for a spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup when they meet in Lusail on Friday.

Lionel Messi fired Argentina into the last eight of the competition as they beat Australia 2-1 in the previous round, while the Netherlands got the better of the United States to ensure they progressed.

Netherlands vs Argentina latest odds

Argentina are slight favorites to win the quarter-final tie and progress to the final four at odds of 6/5 (2.20) with bet365.

Netherlands are the Outsiders to win the game in 90 minutes at odds of 13/5 (3.6) while the draw is priced at 21/10 (3.10).

Netherlands vs Argentina first goal scorer odds

Lionel Messi is the natural favorite to open the scoring in this game at 7/2 (4.50) while compatriot Lautaro Martinez is the next favorite at 6/1 (7.00).

Memphis Depay was on target in the 3-1 win against USMNT and is the Oranje’s lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 6/1 (7.00). Cody Gakpo has been the real star for the Netherlands with three goals and is priced at 15/2 (8.50).

Netherlands vs Argentina preview

The pressure is on Lionel Messi and Argentina to go all the way and give the six-time Ballon d’Or Winner the Trophy he deserves before his international career comes to an end.

Argentina have managed to recover from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the first game of the competition, having beaten Mexico, Poland and Australia since then.

The Netherlands, however, are unbeaten so far and got the job done against the United States in the previous round.

The likes of Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong will feel capable of upsetting the Albiceleste despite their underdogs tag.

Netherlands vs Argentina tips and predictions

Matches between these teams are generally low scoring affairs. The last four matches have seen under 2.5 goals and that is expected to be the case once again and is available at odds of 8/15 (1.53).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365