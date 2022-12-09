Netherlands vs Argentina live online: Molina goal, second half, score, stats and updates | Qatar World Cup 2022

How did the Netherlands get here?

By plane, probably.

In the end, the Netherlands made light work of their groupbeating Senegal 2-0 in their opening game after two late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen gave the three points to Louis van Gaal’s side.

Cody Gakpo, the scorer of the opener, quickly became the player on everybody’s lips and has continued to do so with fantastic attacking performances which have him as a top transfer target for many sides around Europe.

A 1-1 draw against Ecuador came next, and Gustavo Alfaro’s side kept their hopes of progressing alive with a Sturdy defensive performance which made the Netherlands huff and puff to come away with a point. Hosts Qatar became the first side to drop out of the tournament at this point, losing to Senegal.

The final game was against already eliminated Qatar and the European side played without pressure and swept the Asians aside with ease. 7 points was more than enough to finish the group stage at the top and with a lot of confidence in what LVG wanted to do with his team.

The Round of 16 game against the USA was a different showing of skill altogether from the side, who continued to adapt to defeat their opponents. Gregg Berhalter’s side impressed in Group B and finished the first round unbeaten against England, Wales and Iran. The Netherlands, however, did not take any notice of them and outclassed the Americans with their superior attacking talent. It wasn’t Cody Gakpo who led them to a 3.1 win but right-back Denzel Dumfries.

Now, Argentina awaits the Orange.