Netflix to launch new behind-the-scenes soccer documentary

Netflix is ​​set to introduce a new sports documentary that will surround the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The recent World Cup was filled with controversies and phenomenal moments. Along with the Untitled soccer series, the streaming service is also introducing a documentary about rugby’s Six Nations tournament as well.

“This eclectic group of new and returning series reinforces that we are committed to delivering the best sports stories to our fans,” said Brandon Riegg, vice president of documentaries/unscripted programming at Netflix.

“By going behind-the-scenes of the world’s biggest Sporting events with unprecedented access, we have a unique opportunity to share the triumphs, tribulations and drama of these iconic moments with our hundreds of millions of global members.”

The docuseries should be a promising one. After all, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar produced some outstanding moments on the pitch. It remains to be seen how much of the controversies surrounding the tournament will be covered in the series.

The series will be produced by a familiar company

British film, music, and television company Fulwell 73 will produce the documentary.

The business was responsible for the popular Sunderland ‘Til I Die series from 2018 to 2020. Fulwell 73 also currently co-produces The Kardashiansthe Emmy Awardsand The Late Late Show with James Corden. Corden became a partner in the production company in 2017.

The new series will supposedly continue on from the 2022 docuseries Captains. This documentary followed six different captains of national soccer teams who were attempting to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Thiago Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Luka Modric were among the future players in the series.

Seven new sports series will debut on Netflix this year

Netflix is ​​obviously making a move for more sports-related documentaries. The upcoming Untitled World Cup show will be one of seven sports series to premiere in 2023.

Other documentaries to be released this year include: Break Point, Full Swing, Formula 1: Drive to Survive (season five), Heart of Invictus, Six Nationsand an Untitled Tour de France docuseries.

It is expected that the World Cup documentary will be released sometime this summer on Netflix.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto