Netflix Releases trailer, details for much anticipated PGA Tour docuseries

Ian Poulter is one of several now-LIV Golf pros we will appear in the docuseries. Netflix

If you’re into binge-watching Netflix and golf, Feb. 15 is a good day to clear your schedule.

Netflix announced its highly anticipated docuseries on the PGA Tour, modeled after its successful series on Formula 1 racing, will be released Feb. 15 and will be called “Full Swing.”

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer you can watch below.

“You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.” Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy. Full Swing premieres February 15. pic.twitter.com/jyxCb1Sgmk — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2023

The project is a Collaboration of Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films, which produced the F1 series, “Drive to Survive.” The golf series was announced late in 2021 and documents the 2022 PGA Tour season.

“You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour,” Ian Poulter says in a clip from the trailer.

Poulter, of course, is one of several players promoted in the trailer who signed onto the project at the beginning of the last PGA Tour season, only to defect over the summer to upstart Rival LIV Golf. The rift created by the Saudi-backed Rival golf league, which launched in June, figures to feature heavily in the show.

Also revealed during the trailer was that world No. 1 and 2022 FedEx Cup Champion Rory McIlroy is participating in the series. McIlroy was not initially among the 22 players who Netflix confirmed would be a part of the series last January.

Netflix reveals star-studded cast of PGA Tour pros for new docuseries By:

Dylan Dethier





Other Tour stars confirmed in the trailer are Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mito Pereira. The trailer also confirmed other LIV Golf Appearances from Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann.

Other players, Tour players and now-LIV Golfers, who initially signed on last year include Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Kevin Na, Xander Schauffele and Bubba Watson .

Then-World No. 1 Amateur and now-pro Keita Nakajima was also slated to appear.

According to the PGA Tour, the series covers the “entirety of the competitive calendar” and the USGA, R&A, PGA of America and Augusta National all took part in the series.