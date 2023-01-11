Netflix Golf Series Full Swing Is Ready To Tee Off

TaylorMade has officially launched the Stealth 2 family of drivers for 2023, improving on the groundbreaking technology it released last year with the first iteration of the Stealth.

The new Stealth 2 features an even lighter and faster 60X Carbon Twist Face, which helps to improve ball speed and forgiveness on off-center shots. Calling it “Fareiveness,” TaylorMade’s goal with the next-gen edition of the Stealth was to help Golfers of all skill levels accomplish better off-the-tee performance through higher forgiveness in all three of its Stealth Driver models.

One way TaylorMade was able to accomplish this feat was through a 75 percent increase in carbon in the Stealth 2 compared to last year’s Stealth. More carbon means “more discretionary mass that can be relocated for a higher Moment of Interia and optimal CG location,” the company said in its description. There is a nine percent increase in Moment of Inertia from last year’s Stealth Plus.

There are even more improvements in each individual Stealth 2 configuration.

Stealth 2 Plus – $629.99

TaylorMade incorporated a 15g sliding weight track to help Golfers control their shot shaping with the ability to manipulate mass to a portion of the club. This was made possible by eliminating weight from other portions of the club head. This driver model offers the lowest spin of the three in the Stealth family.

It will be offered in 8°, 9°, and 10.5° Lofts and can be fitted with Mitsubishi Kai’li Red 60 (X, S, R) and Project X HZRDUS Black (Gen 4) 60 (X/6.5, S/ 6.0).

Stealth 2 – $599.99

Slightly different than the Stealth 2 Plus, this edition of the driver delivers a high MOI thanks to a 25g tungsten weight strategically placed on the Intertia Generator. Utilizing TaylorMade’s Swingweight System (TSS), the weight is located on the sole, which helps encourage optimal launch and spin properties. It also features a slightly different cosmetic look, as the carbon ring on the Stealth 2 and Stealth 2 HD is completely visible at address. This is not visible from the same position on the Stealth 2 Plus.

Available in 9°, 10.5°, and 12° lofts, TaylorMade’s shaft offerings will include Fujikura Ventus Red TR 5 (S, R, A) and Mitsubishi Diamana S+ 60 (X, S, R). The Stealth 2 HD shaft offering is Fujikura Speeder NX Red 60 (S) and 50 (R, A).

Stealth 2 HD – $599.99

The Stealth 2 HD is similar to the Stealth 2, but the 30g weight is closer to the heel in this model, which helps create a high launch and draw bias for Ultimate forgiveness. TaylorMade said that this is the most stable and forgiving driver in the lineup, and its weight placement description undoubtedly supports that.

Stealth 2 HD Women’s – $599.99

TaylorMade incorporated a lighter head weight in the Women’s version of the Stealth 2 HD driver, which is designed to increase club head speed. The weight distribution and design is identical to the Stealth 2 HD, which creates a high launch and draw bias, creating an incredibly forgiving club.

Both the Stealth 2 HD and Stealth 2 HD Women’s are available in the same Lofts and shaft offerings as the Stealth 2.

MyStealth 2 Plus

TaylorMade is offering a new, customizable version of the Stealth 2 Plus with advanced personalization options. Everything from Face Color to Top Line to Sightline will all be customizable.

Pre-orders for every Stealth 2 offering begin today. The complete lineup will be available at retailers on February 17.

Cover Image Via TaylorMade