Netflix and LeBron James Tease United States Olympic Basketball Documentary

Netflix just dropped a short teaser for their Team USA Basketball documentary. The Redeem Team follows the NBA players who worked to rehabilitate the United States’ image on the world stage after a disappointing showing in the 2004 contest in Sydney, Australia. Led by Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James, the Squad was out on a mission and christened “The Redeem Team.” Even their nickname was a reference to the dominance of the 1992 team that absolutely steamrolled the competition in Olympic play. Getting back to that standard led to the reinvigoration of the USA Basketball program. James himself tweeted about the documentary. Check out his post for yourself right here.

Uninterrupted posted about the documentary this afternoon, “The Redeem Team (led by Kobe Bryant @KingJames @DwyaneWade & @carmeloanthony) is the untold story of the 2008 US Men’s Olympic basketball team who had everything to lose — and everything to prove. The Redeem Team premieres October 7”

THE REDEEM TEAM!!!! 🥇🇺🇸 https://t.co/8YPHLI7IyF — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 13, 2022

Previously the company announced the special on Twitter, “Netflix and the International Olympic Committee have collaborated with executive producers @DwyaneWade and @KingJames for The Redeem Team, a new documentary about the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing! Premieres October 7”

Netflix has a burgeoning partnership with James as they brought Hustle to households all over the world. The Adam Sandler movie was loved by audiences and critics alike. The Redeem Team has the streamer thinking of more dominance on the hardwood. Charlie Ridgely of Comicbook.com had some praise in his review.

“The one-on-one closeups during the games made it feel more tense and intimate, raising the stakes for the viewer. The wider basketball shots were equally as impressive. There was a flow to the game that most directors aren’t quite sure how to capture, resulting in choppy editing that takes away from the basketball experience. With as many basketball names as there are associated with this movie, there was clearly an effort to find someone who could get the game right, and [director Jeremiah] Zagar was the perfect choice,” Ridgely wrote. “Hustle isn’t something that hasn’t been seen or done before, it’s just a much better version of those things than we’ve seen in a very, very long time. This kind of mid-budget adult sports drama has been sorely missed and Hustle represents an immensely satisfying return to form for the genre. Hopefully, it provides the foundation for many more to come.”

