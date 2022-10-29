Net gain for New Mission girls’ volleyball: A City League Championship

On Friday afternoon, New Mission put the finishing touch on an unbeaten run through the Boston City League with a 25-21, 25-13, 25-19 sweep of O’Bryant at Madison Park High for the program’s first league title.

The Titans were not competitive. But he took note of the commitment level of his players.

Modesto Gomez remembers the two-win season in 2019, his first as the girls’ volleyball Coach at New Mission.

In a senior class that numbers nine, Captains Courtney Sarfo, Diana Faustin, and Sumaya Barre have been with Gomez since the beginning and were instrumental in the growth of the program.

“When I came in it wasn’t much,” Gomez said. “The title shows that good things can happen, but you have to stick with it. The commitment level of the team since day one is what led to this.”

Faustin and Barre supplied strong hitting and blocking. Sarfo was named player of the game and delivered 10 of the team’s 16 aces while tagging 7 kills and 2 blocks.

“I’m very proud of our team because we’ve been going at this for so long,” Sarfo said. “Since our freshman year we’ve been building this program and it means everything to finish off the season with the title.”

A year ago, the Titans were eliminated in the City semifinals by Charlestown, which the players used as motivation entering the season.

“Last year made me want to play strong,” Sarfo said. “We came very close and it got away from me because of my nerves. So going into the game I said I can’t be nervous. I’ve got to calm down and focus.”

New Mission (19-3, 15-0 City) beat O’Bryant (13-5, 10-4) twice in the regular season, 3-0 on Sept. 20, and 3-1 on Oct. 11 — the only set the Titans dropped to a City foe all season.

In the first set, O’Bryant took an early 3-0 lead. But the Titans tied it up at 5-5 on their way to the 25-21 win, with strong service pressure and defense the difference.

“As long as we play defense, the rest will take care of itself,” Gomez said. “If you can get ahead on service points, it just takes a team to that next level.”

With the Trophy in his hand, Gomez put the feeling in simple terms: “It’s been a good ride,” he said.

Now both await their seeding in the Division 3 statewide tournament: New Mission is currently ranked 26th, and O’Bryant is 45th in the MIAA D3 Power Rankings.

O’Bryant’s Kandace Aikens (10) bumps the ball over the net against New Mission Friday at Madison Park. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

