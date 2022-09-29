Nesmith Embracing Newfound Opportunity in Indiana

As he enters his third NBA season, Aaron Nesmith finally has what he’s been craving since he first entered the league — an opportunity.

Nesmith was a Lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, drafted by the Celtics out of Vanderbilt with the 14th overall selection. But Nesmith struggled to find minutes over the next two seasons on a team loaded with depth on the wing.

On July 9, Nesmith was traded to Indiana in the deal that sent Malcolm Brogdon to Boston.

Now, Nesmith is one of a number of intriguing young players on the revamped Pacers roster. The Blue & Gold have 12 players age 25 or younger in camp, including five who were drafted in the first round over the past three years.

That group includes Jalen Smith, who was drafted by Phoenix four picks ahead of Nesmith in 2020, and could serve as a guide for how Nesmith could potentially blossom in Indiana.

Like Nesmith in Boston, Smith struggled to find the floor in Phoenix. The Suns reached the NBA Finals in Smith’s rookie season and put together the best regular-season record last year. Smith was playing behind players like Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, and Mikal Bridges and with Phoenix’s legitimate Championship aspirations, the Suns weren’t in a position to give many developmental minutes to a young but raw player like Smith.

Smith appeared in 56 games over his two years in Phoenix, averaging just 4.1 points in 9.6 minutes per contest.

But the best thing that could have happened for Smith’s career was a midseason trade to Indiana in February. The Pacers let the 6-10 forward play early and often, and he flourished over the final two months of the season, averaging 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over 24.7 minutes per game.

It was such a good fit that Smith decided to return to Indiana in free agency and is expected to start at power forward this season.

Nesmith saw what Smith was able to do with extended playing time in Indiana and is now hoping to follow a similar script.

“We both came from pretty similar situations,” Nesmith said. “Just with a bunch of high-level guys in front of us, we didn’t get a lot of opportunities. He got that opportunity (and) he took the most of it. He did what he was supposed to do.”

In Boston, Nesmith was part of a crowded wing rotation that featured two All-Stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as well as the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart.

Nesmith saw action in 46 games as a rookie, averaging 4.7 points and shooting 37 percent from 3-point range over 14.5 minutes per game. He appeared in 52 regular-season games last season, but his minutes and production dipped, as he averaged 3.8 points over 11 minutes per contest and shot just 27 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6-5 wing saw action in 15 playoff games during Boston’s run to the 2022 NBA Finals, but that was mostly just mop-up duty, as he logged just 52 total minutes in the postseason.

Daniel Theis, who came over from Boston alongside Nesmith in the Brogdon trade, had an up-close look at the youngster over the last two seasons. Although Nesmith didn’t play a ton of minutes with the Celtics, Theis was always impressed with how he carried himself whenever he got an opportunity.

“Aaron always plays 150 percent,” Theis said. “Whenever he’s out there, he gives everything. He plays hard, he’s athletic, he’s a great shooter. I think he can bring a lot to this group.”

Like Smith last season, Nesmith should have more room to potentially bloom in Indiana. He entered the league with a Reputation as an elite shooter — he shot a blistering 52.2 percent from beyond the arc on over eight attempts per game in 14 contests during his injury-shortened sophomore season at Vanderbilt — but his percentage dipped over limited minutes last season.

Nesmith should definitely have a longer leash in Indiana. And playing alongside pass-first point guards that love to push the tempo in Tyrese Haliburton and TJ McConnell, he should have no shortage of looks to let it fly from long range.

Just a few days into training camp, Nesmith already noticed a new feeling to practice than what he experienced in Boston. With so much youth on the roster, Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle’s practices have been more devoted to teaching.

“It’s a different mindset, more of a development mindset, which I love,” Nesmith said. “I’m just cherishing the opportunity that I have here to get better every single day. I’ve been very happy. I’m just so excited to continue growing and getting better. I can’t wait for the regular season to start .”

Nesmith said his primary focus heading into the season is being a knockdown shooter and competing hard on the defensive end.

So far, the early returns have been promising. Nesmith spent the first few days working with the “blue” team, the nominal second unit which also featured McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, Terry Taylor, and Isaiah Jackson. According to Carlisle, that group was “dominant” in Indiana’s first practice on Tuesday.

Nesmith also seems to have made a good first impression on his new teammates. When his name came up following Thursday’s practice, McConnell lit up.

“He’s a phenomenal teammate,” McConnell said. “My man can really shoot it. I think he’s going to really help us. He’s going to be able to stretch the floor and open it up for everyone. We’re really lucky and happy to have him here.”