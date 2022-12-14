Nerlens Noel trade talks materializing between Kings, Pistons

Report: Kings, Pistons engaged in Nerlens Noel trade talks Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings are reportedly interested in adding some length to their roster.

Sacramento is engaged in trade talks with the Detroit Pistons involving 6-foot-10 center Nerlens Noel, The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported, citing sources.

Detroit also is talking to the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks about deals for the 28-year-old, per Edwards III, who also states that both Noel and the Pistons agreeing to a trade is best for both parties.

Noel entered the 2013 NBA draft after playing one season at the University of Kentucky and was selected with the No. 6 overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Later that night, Noel’s draft rights were traded along with a 2014 first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for guard Jrue Holiday and the draft rights to Pierre Jackson.

Since then, Noel has played with Philadelphia, the Mavericks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the New York Knicks and then this season with the Pistons.

RELATED: Report: Kuzma, two other players arise as Kings trade targets

In six games so far this season, Noel is averaging 1.8 points and 3.2 rebounds, but is more widely known for his dominant interior defense.

Adding Noel would be a nice addition for the Kings behind Domantas Sabonis to go along with a defensive-minded Coach like Mike Brown.