Nepal Literature Festival begins – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper

Pokhara, December 22

Poet Nawaraj Parajuli and singer Ujjawal Sagal performed on the eve of the ‘Nepal Literature Festival’ in Pokhara last evening. The Fewa Lakeside went Poetic and musical during the one-and-a-half hour evening event.

Singer Sagar began his performance with the lyrics ‘Timi Khushi Ta Chhau Ni Bhanana’.

He also performed his own lyrics ‘Madhuro Laltin’ and ‘Nishabda’ as well as Arun Thapa’s ‘Ankhako Geet Khosi Lane’, Kandara Band’s ‘Tagaroma Rumal Rakhi’ and Nabin K Bhattarai’s ‘Alikati Pida’.

After Sagar’s performance, poet Parajuli cited his popular Poems such as ‘Wu’ and ‘Eklai’.

The audience applauded his peculiar style of performance.

Bookworm Foundation, the host of the literature festival, organized the opening evening before the formal Inaugural session of the festival. Although the 10th edition of the festival started from yesterday itself, the formal opening of the event was held this afternoon.

With the inauguration, sessions including Intellectual address by Kathmandu University Registrar Achyut Wagle and musical performance ‘Gopalaya’ and ‘Gharbata School Samma’ on the 25th memorial year of Gopal Yonjon will be held.

The 10-day festival will feature over 200 distinguished personalities including poets, writers, artists and musicians, from home and abroad.

The festival will also have dialogue events on art, literature, music, politics, economy and sports.

A version of this article appears in the print on December 23, 2022, of The Himalayan Times.