Nembhard is among the NBA’s best rookies

At this time last year, most of the most mock drafts had already been identified Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smithand Jaden Ivey as the leading candidates in the 2022 draft cycle.

However, if you were to take the averages of four of the most credible mocks (ESPN, Yahoo, The Athletic, and Bleacher Report), it is clear that the predictive value declines significantly after those most obvious players.

Banchero (statistical average of 1.5 – 1st in two mocks and 2nd in two others) was the highest rated prospect a year ago. He went on to be the first pick in the draft and is currently the most impactful NBA rookie from a statistical standpoint.

Holmgren finished at 1.75 (1st in two mocks, 2nd in one, 3rd in one) and went on to be the second pick before suffering a season-ending injury in the pre-season.

Smith was a 2.75 (2nd in one mock and 3rd in three). He was the third pick in the draft and has started every game so far this season for Houston.

Ivey was a 4.25 (4th in three mock drafts and 5th in one). He ended up being the fifth pick in the draft, after the Kings were leveraged into passing on him at four, and is now averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game for the Pistons.

After that though, the rest of the projected Lottery went Jalen Duren, Jaden Hardy, Patrick Baldwin, By Benedict Mathur, TyTy Washington, Jean Montero, Kendall Brown, Keegan Murrayand Johnny Davis.

Mathurin ended up being picked 6th and is arguably the second-best rookie in the NBA right now, while Murray was 4th pick and has had some very impressive spurts when he’s been fully healthy.

However, the rest of the projected Lottery included one player that went undrafted (Montero), three players that slipped out of the first round (Brown, Davison, and Hardy), and three others that have yet to crack their teams’ Rotations (Baldwin , Davis, Washington).

In short, half of the projected Lottery at this time last year wasn’t NBA ready.

Conversely, of the 24 first round Picks taken after the first 6 Picks – Eleven of them (including two Lottery picks) weren’t projected first round Picks in any of the four mocks.

There are at least two reasons why this is relevant.

First, it underscores the basic premise of why we have yet to do a mock draft – because outside of the very best prospects in the draft, it is too early to forecast the draft with any certainty, as NBA front offices confirmed to us earlier in the season.

Second, by examining who was under-rated last year, and why, it can provide some insight into players in the current draft cycle who should be getting more attention.

One of the most notable examples is the Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhardt.

At this time last year, Nembhard was the floor general for a Gonzaga team that was again considered a top contender for a national championship, and yet not necessarily perceived as a great NBA prospect. The perception was that he wasn’t explosive enough, not a dynamic enough creator, and not even enough of a knockdown shooter to compensate. He was unlisted in three of the four mocks and projected as a second-round pick in just one.

After a strong showing in May’s NBA Draft Combine, he ended up being the first pick in the second round. The Pacers, it seems, knew they had a steal and signed him to a four-year, 8.6-million-dollar deal in July, the most ever for a second-rounder out of college basketball.

While Nembhard showed significant gains last year as a shooter, the 40.9% he’s currently shooting from behind the arc with the Pacers, eclipses anything he showed during his four years in college. While his basketball acumen has served him on both ends, so too has his positional size and underrated physical strength.

Offensively, he’s played both on and off the ball and had his role simplified a bit from what he was accustomed to in college. Playing alongside Tyrese Haliburtonhe’s no longer asked to be the primary playmaker, and simultaneously gets to operate with increased spacing while being surrounded by shot-makers like Haliburton, Buddy Hield, By Benedict Mathurand even Myles Turner.

He’s also proven to be an NBA-ready defender. Pacers head Coach Rick Carlisle has called him one of the team’s better Defenders and even matched him up against elite scorers Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving at times.