Nelly Korda’s J. Lindeberg collection is 50% off in the Pro Shop

Nelly Korda launched her first-ever apparel collection with J. Lindeberg in November, and the results are fresh, colorful and inspired. Now, since Korda’s signing a sponsorship deal with Nike, these pieces are on sale for 50% off in the Pro Shop.

The light jewel tones and geo prints are classic J. Lindeberg Styles with an NK-inspired pizzazz. Not to mention, Korda made waves with her iconic collection-launch photoshoot. Absolutely stunning.

J. Lindeberg is known to be contemporary, chic, innovative and, very importantly, comfortable. Maximum comfort on the golf course maximizes your gameplay. This stylish gear will allow you to play your best game and look great doing it.

Golf is also Heavily a mind-driven sport, and it’s a widely spoken idea that when you look better, you feel better. When you feel better, you play better. So, bring on the style to your course.

While we run some really great sales in our Pro Shop, we rarely see J. Lindeberg for 50% off, so jump on these stylish pieces while the supply lasts.

Keep scrolling for the J. Lindeberg x NK on-sale assortment. You can also take a look in our Pro Shop for more J. Lindeberg and other brands you love.

J. Lindeberg x Nelly Korda

J. Lindeberg NK Mock Neck L/S Golf Top $67.5 This fashionable layering long sleeve top is made of super lightweight material for ultimate comfort. The material is also breathable, fast drying, and moisture wicking, all to help prevent sweat from building on the skin. The top is branded with Nelly Korda x JL on the sleeve and also features a mock neck, cut outs on the elbows, and a cut out at the neck for wearing a ponytail. Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg NK Golf $72.5 JL’s NK Golf Skort offers comfort and freedom of movement. It is designed with stretch fabric, an elastic high waistband and a flattering drape. In addition to stretch, the fabric is fast drying and moisture wicking, keeping the skin free from sweat build up. The Skort is equipped with attached shorts that include pockets. 2 side pockets with zip closure offer additional space for accessories/personal items. Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg NK Golf $67.5 The NK Golf polo offers fashionable styling with a no button placket, a jacquard collar with contrast stripe detailing and a Nelly Korda x JL exclusive printed finish. The polo features performance fabric that is built with 4 way stretch for unrestricted movement and comfortable wear. The fabric also offers fast drying and moisture transport, keeping the skin free from sweat build up. Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg NK Golf $107.5 The NK Golf Pant is constructed with breathable stretch twill, keeping you comfortable and moving with ease as well as allowing air to reach the skin to prevent sweat build up. The pants feature a Nelly Korda x JL logo along the left side leg. NK Golf also features a mid-rise waistline, double contrast piping, fleece backing, ribbing at the cuffs and bottom hem, and pockets for accessories/personal items. Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg The NK Golf $27.5 This big visor golf cap in exclusive Nelly Korda x JL print helps keep the sun from your eyes as well as complementing your outfit. It is constructed with tech stretch quality for comfortable wear. The fabric is also lightweight and fast drying to help prevent sweat build up. Design details include 3D branding, top applied mesh on the visor and an absorbent cotton Terry sweat band. Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg NK Sport Top $57.5 This fashionable cropped, all over printed sport top features a nice cut out at the back and a Nelly Korda x JL elastic waistband. The fabric is built with firm stretch for support, comfort and freedom of movement. It is also moisture transporting, keeping the skin free from sweat build up. Buy Now View Product

J. Lindeberg NK Golf $27.5 The NK Golf cap in exclusive Nelly Korda x JL print helps keep the sun from your eyes as well as complementing your outfit. The fabric is lightweight and fast drying to help prevent sweat build up. Design details include 3D branding, ventilation holes for breathability, a cotton Terry sweat band for absorption and a branded metal adjuster at the back. Explore the Pro Shop View Product Sold out