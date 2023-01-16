Nelly Korda signs multiyear equipment deal with TaylorMade | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

In recent years TaylorMade has shifted its strategy regarding its tour staff players, focusing on obtaining and retaining as many of the game’s best players as possible instead of trying to top the overall tour count on a weekly basis. Now it seems it is extending that “best-player” focus to the LPGA. On Monday, the company announced it had signed Nelly Korda, the No. 2-ranked player in the Rolex Women’s Ranking. The multi-year deal will have Korda playing a bagful of TaylorMade Clubs along with his TP5 ball, wear TaylorMade-branded headwear and have a company-branded staff bag. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.