Nelly Korda fandom, PGA Tour day care and Trevino’s Jokes

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the first of many PNC Championship-edition Rogers Reports. I’m here drying off at a local cafe with my colleague (and close personal friend), James Colgan, after the afternoon at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club was rained out. The golf was also called for the day when I attended Masters Monday in 2017, so I’m really hoping this doesn’t become a pattern at my favorite events. Anyways, we made the Trek from the media center to our royal blue Elantra in the pouring rain and are now enjoying the finest avocado toast in Orlando.

Enough about me, though. There were plenty of memorable moments at the course this morning. I guess that’s bound to happen when you put 20 major Champions in a field.

Nelly Korda palooza

Move over, Tiger and Charlie. Nelly Korda is the real star of the PNC Championship. Korda impressed Kevin Kisner and Max Homa at the QBE Shootout last week, and the players are raving about her game in Orlando as well.

Jordan Spieth and his father, Shawn, will tee it up alongside Nelly and Petr Korda this weekend. They were singing the World No. 2’s praises are Thursday. Shawn said he’s going to challenge Jordan to “keep it somewhere within where Nelly hits it,” and Jordan revealed that the Spieth-family motto will be “swing it like Nelly” this weekend.

Folks, it’s official: Nelly Korda and Adam Scott have the sweetest swings in golf. I can’t say I’ve ever been compared to the man (other than when I wear beige a few days in a row), but I imagine it’s quite an honor.

Padraig Harrigton didn’t have to stop and think when asked who he’s excited to see at the course this week.

“Let’s face it, I don’t get to see Nelly Korda play in person. I might see it on the TV, but, you know, somebody like Nelly, I want to see where she’s hitting it, how she’s hitting it… As I walk down the range, Nelly Korda is the one I’m going to look at .”

So Nelly, if you are reading this — you’ve got some fans inside the ropes this week. Don’t be surprised if they react to meeting you the way you reacted to meeting Tiger last year.

PGA Tour Daycare

I’d like to take a moment to thank Stewart Cink’s son, Connor, for sparking my memory about the PGA Tour Daycare situation.

“I grew up with a lot of the sons and the kids that are playing in these tournaments and it’s been a long time since we got to hang out outside of the Daycare days when we were just kids. Seeing all the families in the different walks of life, and then getting back to just being friends again and being under the same roof and competing, it’s a really special thing.”

I found this old job listing for a PGA Tour child care teacher, and it’s pretty cool to think that a handful of Tour pros’ kids were classmates for a period of time. Building blocks and finger painting with major champions’ children? A kid complaining that last week’s PGA Tour champion’s daughter stole their crayons? The whole thing is very interesting. Just a bunch of professional athletes’ children coming together to read “The Giving Tree”. What a hoot. I went to the elementary school that my mom taught at, so I was one of about 10 employees’ children always waiting for Faculty meetings to be over, but this is on another level. Dad putted poorly today? Looks like you’re getting picked up two hours late, kid.

The heart and soul of the pro-am

The two oldest guys in the field brought some serious energy to the pro-am on Thursday. It’s not every day we get to hear Lee Trevino or Gary Player yuk it up on the course, but let me tell you, they do not disappoint. I spent 10 minutes within earshot of Lee Trevino and the man is hilarious. They pulled out some resistance Bands to get a good stretch ahead of the second nine, which was rained out about 15 minutes later.

The grind never stops! Trevino also brought a young fan inside the ropes for an unforgettable experience. It’s only been one day, but my favorite thing about the PNC Championship so far is seeing these guys in relaxation mode, where things like giving a fan a quick lesson or chatting with someone outside the ropes is entirely possible.

Here are some one-liners Trevino delivered while we waited on the teebox that I’d like to share with you:

“He’s in the pro-am group because he’s got all the money. The rest of ’em are broke as hell.”

“You’re too good at golf. You must not have a job.”

“This shaft was $860. I got two.”

Moving on to Gary Player, who was giving a young fan a Chipping lesson when I found him.

I’m not sure there’s anything Player loves more than a crowd, which is exactly what he got as he made his way to the 10th tee. He appeared to be both delivering a monologue and putting on a magic show as golf fans gathered around. The player showed everyone his ability to hold up a golf club with just two fingers, and then invited someone from the crowd to try to do the same. He promised the man two-dozen golf balls if he could accomplish the feat. Player smirked when the man was unable to. It showed the crowd just how difficult Player’s trick was.

I Overheard some of Player’s one-liners as well. If you’ve spent any time around the man, these won’t surprise you:

“Don’t be lazy. Do sit-ups every day.”

“Do you see how good that chip was?”

“I used to make 30 pounds a month working at a golf course.”

“America is the greatest country in the world.”

“Nobody every Mentions that I’m the only player to win the Grand Slam on both tours. It’s Harder to do on the senior tour because you’re over 50. Most People’s health is gone.”

“I gave Elvis Presley his first golf lesson. His grip looked like a cow giving birth to a barbed wire.”

I’m not quite sure I know what that final one really looks like, and I’m pretty sure I don’t want to.