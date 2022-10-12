Nell Nolan: Blue Rose Ball, You Night, ARNO | Parties/Society

Fall-ing into Festivity

Cheers!

“Dinner, dancing, libations, silent and live auctions, wine pull, student artwork and paddle raise” could draw any crowd. All the ingredients were thus announced, save one: a fundraiser for St. Michael School, which was marked “Cheers to St. Michael…Where everybody knows your name!” The togetherness – and it was quite fabulous! – was the decades-old Blue Rose Ball with the students of St. Michael Special School extending the invitation. The name derives from the late school head, Sister Lillian McCormack, SSND, who said, “If there were such a thing as a Special Blue Rose, with what care it would be nurtured. Our students are that special.”

A threesome, Lori Ourso Babin and John and Joanna Theriot, teamed to chair the event, which held Forth festively for hours in the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, starting with a patron party in the Elite Hall Foyer before moving to the Gala in the Celestin Ballroom. The Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust was the Presenting Sponsor. Ten other sponsors (including the host hotel and the Theriots) received recognition and thanks as Blue Roses, while dozens more figured in further donor categories.

Three dozen people served on the ball committee that harked back in name to the Cheers bar in Boston for the theme of the 2022 bash. More than 650 guests responded with gusto, glad to gather after a Blue Rose hiatus of two years. The fundraiser supports the school and its 225 diverse students with “intellectual and developmental disabilities,” who come from nine parishes and range in age from six through adulthood, in a Catholic environment. St. Michael Upper School student Philip Babin is co-chair Lori Ourso Babin’s son.

To enter the party site, patrons walked a red carpet, where a show-stopping floral centerpiece caught the collective eye. The entrance to the Celestin Ballroom recalled the street view of the iconic Cheers bar with a custom canopy, topiaries and street lamps. Within the ballroom, a mahogany wooden bar featured Samuel Adams, a traditional Boston lager in Cheers-branded beer mugs. The colors played up in the lighting and shantung Linens were purple and aqua, while a slew of chromatics were used for the table centerpieces that included a small thematic lamp post. The main stage was backed by a boxwood hedge wall covered in colorful oversize flowers and flanked by two huge screens to show a video of the school. Thanks for the decorative touch tapped Mardi Gras Productions.

The evening’s agenda began formally when master of ceremonies Mark Romig stepped forward with words of welcome. Then came the Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond‘s invocation, remarks by head of school Elizabeth “Cissy” Cerise LaForge, Ph.D, and a recognition of the chairing trio. Dinner began with Rocket arugula salad and continued with a red wine raised short rib, assorted breads, and a triple chocolate mousse cake. Under the “going, going, gone” of Chuck Mutz, the live auction ensued with a NOLA Wine Merchant customized wine tasting at the home of the school board president Gregg and Shari Barrios (bought by Jessica Brandt), a charter fishing trip (bought by Chris Binion), a Pensacola beach vacation (bought by Thomas Ross Babin), and a Saints trip to Tampa (also bought by Jessica Brandt). In the silent auction, 75 wonderful items lured the ball-goers, many of whom raised paddles as well in support ($70,000) of the students. Yet another feature was the raffle, a Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks game-day experience for which Mark Romig pulled the winning name of Jason Saucier. In the Wine Glass raffle, the Winner was Lannie Denoux.

Notables were numerous and included the above as well as Kevin and Nancy Colomb, Jimmy and Vicki LeeDr. RaeNelle Houston, Joe and Debbie Exnicios, Phil and Liz Slattery, Judge Steve and Doni Enright, Mary and Keith Spera, Julie Vanderbrook, Ralph and Patricia Cox, Ann Heslin, and Kevin and Tootie Avin. For starters.

The band, Four Unplugged, had musical fun with the theme from start to festive finish. In the concluding moments, “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” packed the dance floor and even added several over-21 St. Michael students, such as Neal Enright, to the stage. Their duty? To toss cheeseburgers to the audience.

Let’s You Night for a Guinness World Record

The Crescent City can add a feather to its cap – and maybe did literally, in the show – when You Night Events, in partnership with Positive Modeling and Chic Nouvelle Model Management, broke the Guinness World Records on October 1, at The Sugar Mill, for the most models in a fashion show. The ousted record was 421 in Spain and You Night had 430 at its Ribbons Rock the Runway fundraiser for the public charity, We Lift You Up. The event was far more than a record-breaking attempt. “Models used this runway platform as an opportunity to bring hope and resources to women diagnosed with cancer.” The emcees were Kenny Lopez and Peyton LoCicero Trist with WGNO, along with entertainers Marshall Harris. Sarah Casson, an official GWR Adjudicator who came in from Washington, DC, presented the award, and You Night’s founder and CEO, Lisa McKenziealong with Leslie Legania-Shelby and Rowena Kay, received certificates of confirmation.

The Sugar Mill was designed with a 500-foot Lavender runway with seating in a Courtyard and a VIP section near the stage, which was provided by See Hear Productions. Fancy Faces handled the decor and The Molly Ringwalds entertained after the runway show with nostalgic hits from the 1980s.

Headliners – oh so many, and all with relevant titles! – were Drs. John Stewart, Chris Trahan, Jimmy Ellis, Trey Sands, Ali Sadeghi, Scott Bermudez, Genevieve Maronge, and Dennis Tracey. So, Michael Holmes, siblings McLean Bergeron and Nicole Allison, Susan Nuss, Betsy Barnes, Tracy Duhon, Chad Devilleand, of course, the 430 record-breaking models.

A Future Site

“Almost Home: Shelter from the Storm” billed the Open House Cocktail Party fundraiser to “sustain operations and create a permanent home for Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO).” The Gathering unfolded in Elmwood at the shelter’s future location, where “casual chic” was the dress code, and hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, the food and drink. The Plant Gallery embellished the premises, Cottage Catering catered and Jean-Luc Albin of Maurice French Pastries added sweet treats.

Among those assembled were Paulette and Frank Stewart, Barbara Gaiennie, Carey Hammett with granddaughter Elizabeth, Rosemary and Rebecca Arriaga, Sandy Bounds, Mimi and Claude Schlesinger, Andrea Duplessis, Cathy and Toby Young, Patricia and Fernando Patron, Sharon Stoskopf, Terry and Tony Spitale, Jean and Frank Guerrera, Beth Verlander Webb, Helene De La Houssaye Tebo , Gissela and Michael Zsembik, Marla Donovan, Yvel Flemming and son Tommy, and from ARNO, president Kathy Perra, vice president Ginnie Baumann from Robilloand secretary Ed Lilly. Other than the excitement of a building to renovate for the furbaby flock and kindred camaraderie at the party, there was an added attraction: adoptable dogs.