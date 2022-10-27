NEKO GOLF: Anime GOLF now available worldwide

NEKO GOLF: Anime GOLF is now available as a free download for iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play worldwide, Publisher COLOPL announced.

Here is an overview of the game, via its store pages:

About NEKO GOLF: Anime GOLF combines the excitement of golf action with vibrant 3D anime environments and smooth, easy-to-use controls to create a new type of golf game which brings the feeling of playing real golf to your fingertips. Choose and fully Customize one of five unique characters and then connect and compete with players from all over the world! With a robust amount of game modes, and customizable options and tournaments, NEKO GOLF: Anime GOLF provides a fun, competitive golf gaming experience for fans of all ages. Key Features Competitive and Solo Play Modes, One-versus-One Competition and Regular Online Tournaments – NEKO GOLF: Anime GOLF provides Gaming modes for both the competitive and Solo golfer! Enter the “Golf Tour” to compete against players from all over the world! Choose from “Battle Mode” to compete for the best score or “Enjoy Mode” where you can enjoy golf without worrying about winning or losing. Enter a tournament or just hit the driving range Solo to improve your skills. In-game support with how-to-play tutorials with instructor Chaco are also available to help improve each player’s golf game.

– NEKO GOLF: Anime GOLF provides Gaming modes for both the competitive and Solo golfer! Enter the “Golf Tour” to compete against players from all over the world! Choose from “Battle Mode” to compete for the best score or “Enjoy Mode” where you can enjoy golf without worrying about winning or losing. Enter a tournament or just hit the driving range Solo to improve your skills. In-game support with how-to-play tutorials with instructor Chaco are also available to help improve each player’s golf game. Five Unique Golfers to Choose and Fully Customize with Fashionable Clothes and Accessories – With five unique golfers, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, to choose from, NEKO GOLF: Anime GOLF offers players a fun cast of characters, allowing them to discover which best matches their play style. Players can also further customize their characters with fashionable clothing and other accessories, so they can show off their own style while out on the golf course.

– With five unique golfers, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, to choose from, NEKO GOLF: Anime GOLF offers players a fun cast of characters, allowing them to discover which best matches their play style. Players can also further customize their characters with fashionable clothing and other accessories, so they can show off their own style while out on the golf course. Tackle Colorful Anime Golf Courses with Realistic Golf Equipment – Colorful airships and quirky statues of a racoon-like creature bring a vibrant texture to a variety of creative fairways. Players will have to overcome obstacles like cat’s paw sand traps and varying weather patterns to be the best on the course. With a variety of realistic golf clubs, each with slightly different characteristics to collect and equip, players can construct a set of clubs that best suits their strategy!

– Colorful airships and quirky statues of a racoon-like creature bring a vibrant texture to a variety of creative fairways. Players will have to overcome obstacles like cat’s paw sand traps and varying weather patterns to be the best on the course. With a variety of realistic golf clubs, each with slightly different characteristics to collect and equip, players can construct a set of clubs that best suits their strategy! Connect with Friends with In-Game Voice Chat and Cute Cartoon Emotes – With in-game voice chat and a vast amount of cute emotes to choose from, NEKO GOLF: Anime GOLF players have a variety of ways to express themselves as they connect and interact with fellow Golfers on the links!

Watch a new set of trailers below.

Characters and Customization

Club Introductions

Sample Match Part 1