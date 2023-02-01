Neither Haaland Nor Mbappe: World Cup Snub Has The Best Goal Average In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe usually take much of the limelight, but right now, another striker who didn’t even make it to the World Cup has the best goal average in the European top five leagues.

After years when everything revolved around Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a new generation of stars has emerged. Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are already taking up much of the limelight and are expected to continue to do so for years to come.

The Norwegian striker has settled in perfectly in England since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, scoring an impressive 31 goals in as many games in all competitions.

The Frenchman, who won the Qatar 2022 Golden Boot, has also been extremely prolific for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 25 goals in as many games. Even so, another striker has an even better goal average this season.

Argentine World Cup snub has better goal average in Europe’s top 5 Leagues

Among the many renowned Strikers in the continent, Giovanni Simeone stands out in terms of goal average this season. The Naples striker currently has the best goal rate in Europe’s top five leagues, finding the net every 65.75 minutes.

Simeone, who was overlooked by Lionel Scaloni in Argentina’s World Cup squad, has been incredibly prolific since joining Napoli on loan from Hellas Verona this season. The fact that he’s not even a regular starter—Simeone is backup to Victor Osimhen—makes this even more impressive.

With eight goals in a little more than 500 minutes, Simeone’s goal average is better than that of Haaland (goal every 67’32”) or Mbappe (goal every 82’76”). If he keeps up with his great level, Napoli will probably have no option but to make the deal permanent.