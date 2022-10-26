Neiman Marcus selling basketball game vs. Bulls’ Scottie Pippen, son

Neiman Marcus selling basketball game vs. Pippen, son Originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ever wonder what it would be like to play a pickup basketball game with Chicago Bulls Legend Scottie Pippen?

Well, Neiman Marcus’ Christmas catalog has just the opportunity for you. Provided you have $333,333 to spare.

The luxury retailer, according to its website, is selling a full-day experience with Pippen and his son, Scotty Pippen Jr., for that lofty price.

The package features a basketball shootaround with Pippen and Pippen Jr., private dinner, tasting of Pippen’s Bourbon whiskey, “Digits,” and an autographed copy of his book, “Unguarded.”

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale, $278,000, will be donated to Chi Prep Academy, a high school and post-grad academy located in the River North neighborhood of Chicago that focuses on academics, entrepreneurship, and athletics.

Pippen played 12 of his 17 NBA seasons with the Bulls, earning 10 All-Defense selections, making seven All-Star teams, and, of course, winning six Championships alongside Michael Jordan.

His son, Pippen Jr., played three seasons for Vanderbilt, averaging 17.5 points and making two All-SEC teams, before entering the 2022 NBA Draft. Although he went unselected in the draft, he eventually signed a two-way contract with the Lakers. So far, he has played just two minutes this season, but will split time with Los Angeles’ G League affiliate as a rookie.

Think you can take them on? Now is your chance.

