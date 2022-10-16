Neighbors begins to make his case with a goal in the Blues’ season opener

There is plenty at stake for Jake Neighbors at the start of this Blues season. He was on the opening day roster for the second season in a row, but just like last season, when he was sent back to Juniors after a nine-game trial, his spot is by no means permanent.

Logan Brown made a strong showing at the start of camp before being derailed by what looks to be a shoulder injury. Brown will be back at some point, and since the Blues would rather have Neighbors logging big minutes and getting experience in Springfield rather than watching from the press box in St. Louis, or playing nine minutes a night on the fourth line, Neighbors once again has to make a quick impact if he’s to stay in the NHL.

Neighbors got off to a good start on Saturday night in the Blues’ season opener, making a nice play to score a valuable insurance goal in the third period as the Blues beat Columbus 5-2 at Enterprise Center. It was Neighbours’ second NHL goal.

“That was good,” said linemate Ivan Barbashev, who had scored the goal that put the Blues ahead just 20 seconds earlier. “They had a really good game. I think he deserved that goal, especially after passing a couple of chances, especially on the breakaway. They played great; they got awarded with a goal.”

“He’s a player who works hard, kinda like Barby,” said defenseman Colton Parayko. “He goes in the corners, goes for pucks, he makes hits. He works for the puck, he finds his teammates and can also score the goal. They can do it all.”

Neighbours’ goal was anything but routine. Neighbors and Barbashev teamed up to break a Puck out of a corner behind the Columbus goal. Nick Leddy knocked the puck away from two Columbus players and Neighbors reached out to pull the puck back to him before it could get away in the slot. They then went forehand-backhand, avoiding a defender and then flipping the puck into the top right corner with 8:57 to go in the third period.

“It felt good,” said Neighbours, and the look on his face confirmed that. “It was kind of a hard working play by my linemates and obviously by (Leddy) there on the wall and just poked the puck to the middle. I tried to turn to the middle and put the puck on the net. I never really had control of it until the last second, I saw the goalie had stumbled and just tried to put a shot on net.”

They agreed that a goal in Game 1 would be good for his confidence.

“For sure,” they said. “I thought my line played really well tonight, had a lot of chances. It’s just kind of a little bit of a freak play, tried to put a shot on net and that helps bring confidence, you’re right. So it’s good to get the first one of the season and just try to build on it.”

Neighbors, of course, is more than just goals. He was credited with four hits, and it will be his physical play as much as his goal-scoring that will figure in what the Blues decide to do with him. A year ago, he scored his goal in his fourth game and finished with one goal and one assist. He spent most of last season on the fourth line and in his final game he played just 6:05 and was soon headed back to his junior team in Edmonton.

“Neighbors was fine,” said Blues Coach Craig Berube. “He was pretty good. He got a nice goal there, but he was on top of things, doing his job, working, being heavy on pucks and things like that. He played his normal game for me.”

Neighbors, 20, still has plenty to learn. Late in the first period, he had a good scoring chance near the Columbus goal, but looked to make a pass across the crease to linemate Brayden Schenn, but the Puck never got there, being deflected away by Columbus, and the chance was lost without a shot on goal.

“I think there’s kind of the balance of obviously making the right play and trying to make plays,” he said. “So there’s some times where I thought I saw sticks and whatnot but you learn from things like that and when you can make plays and when you can’t, what situation in the game it is. I’ll build off that. There’s things I can learn from about Tonight and things I did well so just go back look at the video and study it and get ready for the next one.”

The Schenn line accounted for two of the team’s five goals – Neighbors wasn’t on the ice for Barbashev’s goal as Pavel Buchnevich had not come off yet on the line change – and showed that it can contribute to the team’s offense.

“I think Schenner and Barbie are two pretty elite players in this league, I would say,” Neighbors said, “and their Offensive Talent is kind of swept under the rug a little bit. They are two very talented players and two guys that can provide a lot of offense for this team, especially in a third-line role and my job is just trying to chip in when I can and help out and I think at the same time we ‘re reliable and we play physical and we’re hard to play again. So it’s fun playing with those two and hopefully we keep it rolling.”

“They have the ability to score, but they’re a good identity line for us with work, physicality, doing all that kind of stuff,” Berube said. “They can change a game when needed, change the momentum of a game.”