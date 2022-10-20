Neighborhoods welcome students with barbecues

At residence Neighborhoods across campus last week, undergraduate students of all class years enjoyed food, drinks, music, and activities at a series of welcome barbecues. At Lagunita Court, Residents played bingo and received Stanford swag including t-shirts and stationary. At the Wilbur Field barbecue, students played spikeball. President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell made their way to the events throughout the week to greet students.

Here are some highlights captured by university photographer Andrew Brodhead.