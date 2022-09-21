Neighborhood Guide: River Arts District – AVLtoday

When you head to the River Arts District — aka the RAD — you’re visiting one of Asheville’s coolest, quirkiest + artistic communities. The neighborhood has grown since our city’s early days, so we wanted to check out what’s currently brewing here. If you haven’t explored in a while, it might be time to rediscover why so many people — maybe even you — love to call it home.

Need to know

You’re not the only one with your eyes set on this artsy oasis. Over the last decadethe the artist population has nearly doubled — and there are now 15 restaurants/coffee shops in the neighborhood (up from three).

Wondering why? The completion of the River Arts District Transportation Improvement Project in 2021 has a lot to do with it. The $35 million project rebuilt the transportation network along the east side of the French Broad River, which has supported the growth of new businesses + residential spaces.

From the 1930s to the early 1970s, Ned Wheeler Brokerage Company was located in this building — now it contains artist studios.

The early days

Before this mile and a half section of Asheville became a Mecca for artists, outdoor recreation, and craft beerit was our city’s first industrial hub.

Then, a devastating 1916 flood (plus economic ruin brought about by the Great Depression) led to decades of downturn — with many of the once Booming factory buildings becoming shuttered + abandoned.

In the 1970s, creatives were drawn to the area for its cheap rent + abundance of warehouse spaces, and thus the neighborhood’s artistic Renaissance started.

Can’t miss

Is it time to run low? A trip to the RAD isn’t complete without a stop at Foundy Streetso be sure to factor it into your day. You’ll thank us later.

The Cotton Mill Studios building was originally constructed in 1887 and is one of the oldest buildings in Asheville.

Shop

From vintage goods and outdoor gear to local art, there’s plenty available for purchase.

The Wilma Dykeman Greenway traverses more than two miles along the French Broad River.

Outdoors

With Abundant greenways, several Outfitters + the nearby French Broad River, the RAD is the perfect Playground for outdoor lovers.

Grind AVL is the first Black-owned coffee shop in the area.

Eat + drink

The food and beverage scene in the RAD is just as creative as the graffiti, tattoo shops, and artisan makers.

Enjoy a toasted marshmallow latte, dalgona, or another specialty coffee drink at Grind AVL .

at . Taste a buttery, delightful fusion of Southern + European culinary influence with dinner at Vivian .

with dinner at . Sample flights or glasses of NC-made wine at plēb urban Winery .

at . Snag a pitcher of beer and check out an array of rotating food trucks at Wedge Brewing ‘s two RAD locations.

and check out an array of rotating food trucks at ‘s two RAD locations. Eat a legendary double cheeseburger ( paired with a chocolate malt ) at Baby Bull .

( ) at . Load up on an array of sourdough loaves, bagels, babka, fluffy focaccia, and jambon beurre at artisan bakery Mother .

The Gray Eagle is Asheville’s longest-running music venue. Photo courtesy of The Gray Eagle

Entertainment

From indie concerts and art house films to a nonprofit playhouse, there’s plenty of unique entertainment to experience.

What’s new

The RAD is constantly growing. Just this past year, several new establishments opened their doors + there are plenty of new apartment units in the works.

Black Wall Street opened its Headquarters at 8 River Arts Pl. The space showcases Black-owned businesses, accommodates community programs, and hosts the annual multi-day GRINDfest .

at 8 River Arts Pl. The space showcases Black-owned businesses, accommodates community programs, and hosts the annual multi-day . The River Arts Apartments a 237-unit mixed-use development, broke ground at 147 Roberts St. in January 2022.

a broke ground at 147 Roberts St. in January 2022. Marquee Asheville a Massive Marketplace of design-focused vendors opened in Foundy at the end of 2021.

a opened in Foundy at the end of 2021. Tyger Tyger Gallery which features exhibits with an emphasis on “ historically underrepresented” artists opened in August 2022.

which features exhibits with an emphasis on “ opened in August 2022. And in the near future, Cuban comfort food will be on the menu at the forthcoming Guajiro at 122 Riverside Dr.

Where to live

If you’re sold + looking to buy a home in the area, here are some housing options currently on the market:

120 Bartlett St .| 2 BD, 1 BA | $419,000 | Beautifully restored 1927 bungalow with hardwood floors and abundant natural light.

.| 2 BD, 1 BA | $419,000 | Beautifully restored 1927 bungalow with hardwood floors and abundant natural light. 12 Tahkieostie Trl .| 3 BD 2.5 BA | $619,000| This brand-new house wraps up construction in January 2023

.| 3 BD 2.5 BA | $619,000| This brand-new house wraps up construction in January 2023 21 Pearl St. | 2 BD 1 BA| $1,150,000 | 1905 Arts and Crafts bungalow with Hardwood floors and an outdoor deck.

Where to work

Don’t live here, but want to spend as much time as possible in the RAD? Check out some current job openings in the area.