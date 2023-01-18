Nehmer and Rapalje’s Two-Goal Night Powers Stonehill Past Rivier, 5-1

Frank Ireland dished out three assists Tuesday (Photo Credit: Mary Gettens).

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (January 17, 2023)- Both Brendan Nehmer and Carter Rapalje each netted two goals to help guide the Stonehill College men’s ice hockey team to a 5-1 win over the Rivier University Raiders Tuesday evening. With Rapalje and Nehmer’s two-goal night, it marked the second time this season a Skyhawks duo scored twice in the same game (Ireland and Rapalje, Oct. 15 at Salve Regina).

Scoring

STO: Cameron Collins (Nolan FitzPatrick and Matt Talarico), 19:15-1st period

Brendan Nehmer (Cameron Collins), 01:20-2nd period

Carter Rapalje (William Tripp and Frank Ireland), 03:06-3rd period

Brendan Nehmer (Frank Ireland), 09:01-3rd period

Carter Rapalje (Frank Ireland), 11:45-3rd period

RIV: Alan Yu (Alfred Rotiroti), 11:48-1st period

Goaltending

STO: John Day (60:00)-nine saves

RIV: Luke Newell (60:00)- 33 clays

The Details

Rivier struck first with less than 10 minutes left in the first (08:12) after Rotiroti swung the puck over to an open Yu near who sent home a one-timer past Day for the 1-0 advantage. However, with 45 seconds left in the frame, Fitzpatrick put a shot on net but after Talarico deflected the puck to Collins, he tapped the puck past an out-of-place Newell and evened things at one as both sides headed into the end of the first.

Less than two minutes into the second period, the Skyhawks took the lead back from the Raiders after Collins found an open Nehmer who put home the eventual game-winner. Nehmer has now scored the eventual game-winning goals in back-to-back games. For the rest of the period, Stonehill’s defense limited Rivier to just five shots as the Squad took a 2-1 lead going into the final period.

As the third period got underway, the Purple and White struck early again this time at the 16:54 mark when Rapalje received a great look from Tripp after Ireland set him up. Later in the frame at 10:59, Nehmer potted his second goal of the game after Ireland from behind the Raiders net found Nehmer in front as he put the Skyhawks up 4-1.

Rapalje ended up with his second goal of the contest at 08:15 when Ireland set him up with another great opportunity and made it 5-1. In the past three games, Ireland has posted seven assists in two of those three games, they dished out at least three assists.

Up Next

Stonehill wraps up the month of January with another road Matchup against familiar NE10 foe, Franklin Pierce on Tuesday, January 24 at 7 pm

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.