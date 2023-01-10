NEH, NEA give more than $2 million to Illinois projects

The National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts on Tuesday announced Grants for Humanities and art projects, including about $2.4 million for 93 projects in Illinois.

The NEH Grants were given out in several categories, including Awards for Faculty members at Colleges and universities, fellowships, and Grants for public projects.

“The range, diversity and creativity of these new projects speak to the Wealth of Humanities ideas and deep engagement of Humanities practitioners across our country,” said NEH chair Shelly C. Lowe in the announcement.

The NEA Grants include research awards, Grants for art projects and Challenge America grants, which aim to reach historically underserved communities.

“Together, these Grants show the NEA’s support Nationwide for strengthening our arts and cultural ecosystems, providing Equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contributing to the health of our communities and our economy,” said NEA chair Maria Rosario Jackson.

The 8 Illinois NEH Grants are:

Kaskaskia College, project director is Scott Crothers: $116,488. Project description: A three-year humanistic exploration of mortality, bereavement, death and dying, for Faculty and students in Nursing as well as members of the wider community.

University of Illinois, Erin Riggs: $30,000. Project description: Research and writing for a book that examines the urban resettlement and homemaking of Partition Refugees in Delhi, India, from 1947 to the present.

Northwestern University, project director Spencer Striker: $29,950. Project description: Research and consultations with scholarly and educational advisors to create a role-playing game about New York City during and after the American Revolution.

University of Chicago, Victoria Troianowski Saramago: $60,000. Project description: Research and writing for a book on the cultural legacy of electrification in Brazil from the 1930s to the present.

Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, project director Jessica DeSpain: $149,612. Project description: The continued development and implementation of a digital recovery hub focused on surfacing the work of American women Writers and promoting Scholarship on their literary contributions.

Elmhurst Art Museum, project director John McKinnon, matching grant: $150,000. Project description: Renovations to the roof of the Elmhurst Art Museum to protect its permanent collections and sustain Humanities programming.

Northwestern University, Dassia Posner: $60,000. Project description: Research and writing for a book on the history of Moscow’s Kamerny Theatre, an avant-garde theater founded by Ukrainian-Jewish director Alexander Tairov and dissolved during Stalin’s purges.

Northwestern University, Jennifer Lackey: $60,000. Project description: Research and writing for a book on the rights of victims to epistemic justice by being known and heard by the parties who wronged them.

The 85 Illinois NEA Grants are:

Illinois High School Art Exhibition; $20,000 for visual arts projects.

3 Arts; $20,000 for artist communities.

About Face Theater Collective; $10,000 for Challenge America.

Izidora Angel, $10,000 literature Fellowships for literary arts translation projects.

archi-treasures Association; $25,000 for design projects.

Art Institute of Chicago (on behalf of Gene Siskel Film Center); $20,000 for media arts projects.

Artists’ Cooperative Residency and Exhibitions Project; $10,000 for artist communities.

Arts of Life; $20,000 for visual arts projects.

Asian Improv aRts Midwest; $10,000 for folk and traditional arts projects.

Association of Architecture Organizations; $15,000 for design projects.

Audience Architects; $10,000 for dance projects.

Black Alphabet; $20,000 for media arts projects.

Black Ensemble Theatre; $30,000 for theater projects.

Blair Thomas & Company (aka the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival); $25,000 for theater projects.

Chicago A Cappella; $10,000 for music projects.

Chicago Architecture Biennial; $40,000 for design projects.

Chicago Arts and Music Project: $10,000 for arts education.

Chicago Children’s Choir: $50,000 for arts education.

Chicago City Theater Company (aka Joel Hall Dancers & Center); $10,000 for Challenge America.

Chicago Human Rhythm Project; $20,000 for dance projects.

Chicago International Film Festival; $25,000 for media arts projects.

Chicago Latino Theater Alliance; $20,000 for theater projects.

Chicago Media Project; $25,000 for media arts projects.

Chicago Mobile Makers; $24,000 for design projects.

Chicago Opera Theater: $25,000 for opera projects.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra: $30,000 for music projects.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra (on behalf of Civic Orchestra of Chicago); $35,000 for music projects.

Chicago Theater Group (aka Goodman Theatre): $20,000 for theater projects.

CircEsteem; $15,000 for presenting and Multidisciplinary works.

Community Television Network; $15,000 for arts education.

Crossing Borders Music Collective; $10,000 for music projects.

Eighth Blackbird Performing Arts Association; $20,000 for music projects.

Elastic Arts Foundation; $10,000 for Challenge America.

Facets Multimedia Incorporated; $20,000 for media arts projects.

Fulcrum Point New Music Project; $20,000 for music projects.

Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance: $10,000 for Challenge America.

Haymarket Opera Company; $25,000 for opera projects.

High Concept Laboratories: $10,000 for presenting and Multidisciplinary works

Hyde Park Art Center: $25,000 for visual arts projects.

Hyde Park Jazz Festival: $15,000 for music projects.

Ile Oro: A Mutual Aid Society for Spirituality & Black Excellence; $10,000 for Challenge America.

Independent Film Alliance Chicago; $25,000 for media arts projects.

Ingenuity Incorporated Chicago: $75,000 for arts education

Instituto Cervantes of Chicago: $15,000 for folk and traditional arts projects.

International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago: $20,000 for media arts projects.

Joffrey Ballet; $10,000 for dance projects.

Kartemquin Educational Films; $25,000 for media arts projects.

Lookingglass Theater Company; $15,000 for theater projects.

Lyric Opera of Chicago (on behalf of Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center); $40,000 for opera projects.

Marwen Foundation; $15,000 for arts education

Mezcla Media Collective; $15,000 for media arts projects.

Midnight Circus in the Parks; $30,000 for presenting and Multidisciplinary works

Muntu Dance Theatre; $15,000 for dance projects.

Museum of Contemporary Art; $40,000 for museum projects.

Near NorthWest Arts Council; $25,000 for design projects

Newberry Library; $35,000 for museum projects.

Pegasus Theater Chicago; $20,000 for theater projects.

Praise Productions; $10,000 for Challenge America.

Reading In Motion; $10,000 for Challenge America.

Skyart; $20,000 for visual arts projects.

Snow City Arts Foundation; $15,000 for presenting and Multidisciplinary works.

South Shore Drill Team & Performing Arts Ensemble; $10,000 for Challenge America.

Steppenwolf Theater Company; $45,000 for theater projects.

Storycatchers Theatre; $50,000 for arts education.

Strategy for Access Foundation; $10,000 for Challenge America.

Territory; $30,000 for design arts projects.

Third Coast Percussion; $25,000 for music projects.

ThreeWalls; $25,000 for visual arts projects.

Danville Light Opera Company; $10,000 for musical theater projects.

Destined For Greatness; $10,000 for Challenge America.

Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra; $10,000 for Challenge America

Art Encounter; $25,000 for arts education

City of Evanston; $11,250 for local arts agencies.

New Media Caucus; $10,000 for media arts projects.

Northwestern University Chicago; $40,000 for research.

Open Studio Project; $10,000 for Challenge America.

Writers Theatre; $10,000 for theater projects.

Midwest Young Artists; $15,000 for arts education.

Ragdale Foundation; $20,000 for artist communities.

Maywood Fine Arts Association; $10,000 for Challenge America.

BrightSide Theatre; $10,000 for musical theater projects.

Illinois State University (on behalf of Obsidian); $40,000 for literary arts projects.

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra; $10,000 for music projects.

Springfield Art Association of Edwards Place; $15,000 for local arts agencies

Macoupin Art Collective; $20,000 for visual arts projects.