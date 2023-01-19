Negotiations between NCAA, Michigan football Jim Harbaugh break down

For Michigan football this offseason, there appears to be something new every day.

First, it was Jim Harbaugh flirting with NFL teams, speaking to the Carolina Panthers before interviewing virtually with the Denver Broncos. Then, it was Harbaugh releasing a statement indicating his intention to remain with the program, while still leaving the door open for a potential departure. Then, the NCAA Revealed a notice of allegations, including a Level I to Harbaugh for not being forthcoming about a series of Level II recruiting violations. Then, Blake Corum inexplicably announced his return, as did most who were not expected back. Eyabi Okie Surprisingly entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jim Harbaugh was announced to be staying by president Santa Ono, and Harbaugh’s affirmation did not include Athletic director Warde Manuel. Then, co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was revealed to be suspended due to alleged computer crimes pending an investigation.

Got all that?

Well, there’s more. The thought with the NCAA violations was that they would be minor and handled swiftly. However, according to a Yahoo Sports report, that no longer appears to be the case.

According to sources, Harbaugh has acknowledged his program committed four Level II violations, as the NCAA initially alleged. He has further apologized to the university that they occurred. However, he has refused to sign any document or publicly state that he was ever untruthful with the enforcement staff. The 59-year-old has maintained that he did not recall the events when first speaking with investigators, but that he was never purposefully dishonest.

This ordeal is reportedly the result of two committed recruits visiting during a dead period, and a receipt surfacing of Harbaugh having purchased them food. That itself is a minor violation, but he told NCAA Investigators no such thing happened, supposedly.

It appears that this will continue to be a less than tranquil postseason for the Michigan Wolverines.