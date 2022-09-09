Neev Literature Festival On Sept 24 25

The annual Neev Literature festival is coming back in physical mode after two years of being held online. The two-day festival to be held on September 24 and 25 will be conducted at the Neev Academy Campus, Yemalur, Bangalore. The theme for this year’s festival ‘Reading takes you places’, focuses on the power of books to set one free to experience new places, of this world, in their Imagination and explore various cultural perspectives.

The event will also showcase India’s Marketplace of books for Readers of all ages. The festival will see a myriad of events with noted authors, librarians, award-winning filmmakers and storytellers discussing and interacting with the audience on a plethora of topics.

This year, NLF will witness 92 sessions with over 60 speakers from around the globe to enlighten young minds on topics ranging from climate change to writing from conflict zones. The event sets a platform for the reading enthusiasts to interact and Engage with Distinguished authors such as Roopa Pai, Anushka Ravishankar, Paro Anand, Jane De Suza, Samina Mishra, Venita Coelho, Shabnam Minwalla, Sandhya Rao, Bijal Vaccharajani, Arundhati Venkatesh and Menaka Rama’s.

While Priya Narayanan will conduct an interactive session on Mythology and Math, Arefa Tehsin will describe what it was like to grow up as a naturalist’s daughter. Popular YA Writer Andaleeb Wajid will run a Masterclass for students on arriving at one’s own writing style. Historian Devika Rangachari will conduct a Masterclass for parents of women who carved a niche for themselves, as described in historical texts that go back hundreds of years. International teacher-librarians Katie Day and Nadine Bailey will speak about new research and Trends being practiced in growing Readers at school.

Towards the end of the first day of the event, the jury members of the Neev Book Award will announce the winners in all the four categories of the award: Early Years (5-7 years), Emerging Readers (6-8 years), Junior Readers (9-12 years) and Young Adult (13-18 years).