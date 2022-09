Neev Literature Festival is back offline with its 6th edition – India Education | Latest Education News | Global Educational News

Bengaluru : Young literary enthusiasts in the city are in for a treat as the annual Neev Literature festival is all set to make a physical comeback after two years of being held online. The two-day festival to be held on the 24thth & 25th of September will be conducted at the Neev Academy Campus, Yemalur, Bangalore. The theme for this year’s festival ‘Reading takes you places’, focuses on the power of books to set one free to experience new places, of this world, in their imagination, and explore various cultural perspectives.

The event will also showcase India’s largest curated Marketplace of books for Readers of all ages. The festival will see a Myriad events with noted authors, librarians, award-winning filmmakers, and storytellers discussing and interacting with the audience on a plethora of topics.

This year, NLF will witness 92 sessions with over 60 speakers from around the globe to enlighten young minds on topics ranging from climate change to writing from conflict zones. The event sets a platform for the reading enthusiasts to interact and Engage with Distinguished authors such as Roopa Pai, Anushka Ravishankar, Paro Anand, Jane De Suza, Samina Mishra, Venita Coelho, Shabnam Minwalla, Sandhya Rao, Bijal Vaccharajani, Arundhati Venkatesh, and Menaka Raman.

While Priya Narayanan will conduct an interactive session on Mythology and Math, Arefa Tehsin will describe what it was like to grow up as a naturalist’s daughter. Popular YA Writer Andaleeb Wajid will run a Masterclass for students on arriving at one’s own writing style. Historian Devika Rangachari will conduct a Masterclass for parents of women who carved a niche for themselves, as described in historical texts that go back hundreds of years. International teacher-librarians Katie Day and Nadine Bailey will speak about new research and Trends being practiced in growing Readers at school.

With 13 sessions for parents and teachers, 17 interactive sessions, 20 master classes for students, and 42 book readings by authors, this festival is sure to be a literary paradise of enlightening conversations and gathering knowledge. Dedicated to celebrating the Joy of reading, the festival will touch upon some pertinent, thought-provoking topics and make this an enriching experience for the young and the old alike.

Towards the end of the first day of the event, the jury members of the Neev Book Award will announce the winners in all the four categories of the award: Early Years (5-7 years), Emerging Readers (6-8 years), Junior Readers (9-12 years), and Young Adult (13-18 years).

“The Neev Literature Festival in its 6thth edition aims to evangelize the power of reading for lifelong learning, and the power of Indian stories for building identity. With changing family structures and constant digital invasion, children’s books are now the literary mirrors, and windows to the whole world of possibility. The festival and book award are shifting focus, with a report on the State of Indian Children’s Writing, that tells us the children’s book market is small and dominated by Western titles. Indian books focused on personal chronology, Mythology and folk Tales are wonderful, but must also convey the Ideas of [email protected] and the hopes of [email protected] The profession of children’s writing must also become more financially sustainable in India. This is a community and space that we are committed to building for our children’s future” said Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, co-founder and curator of the festival.