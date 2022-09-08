Neese selected to Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook Preseason All-MVC Team

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana State guard Cooper Neese was selected to the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference team as announced by the organization on Wednesday morning.

Neese Picks up his first preseason accolade heading into the 2022-23 season after a standout season that saw the Cloverdale, Ind. native received Third Team All-MVC accolades. The senior guard was also recognized on the MVC’s Most Improved Team by the conference office.

Neese made major strides offensively in his first season under head coach Josh Schertz as the guard set new career-highs in points (15.0) and minutes (35.6) per game. He led the team in scoring and was third overall in the conference in minutes played, while shooting 39.9% from the field, 30.5% from the three-point line and 81.3% from the free throw line.

Not afraid to pull the trigger from outside, Neese connected on multiple three-pointers in 16 different games and hit at least five triples in five different contests. He added seven 20-point contests and a pair of 30-point games on his way to becoming the 41st member of the Indiana State 1,000-point club.

Neese’s selection highlighted the Sycamores as Indiana State was selected fifth overall in the organization’s MVC preseason poll. Drake was selected as the MVC preseason favorite, while Southern Illinois, Bradley, and Belmont rounded out the top five.

Drake sophomore Tucker DeVries was selected as the preseason Player of the Year, while SIU’s Marcus Domask, Drake’s DJ Wilkins, and Valparaiso’s Ben Krikke were also honored on the preseason All-Conference team.

