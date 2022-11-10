Neeranuch Prajunpanich Signs to Join YSU Women’s Golf Program

Neeranuch Prajunpanich, a native of Samut Prakan, Thailand, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Youngstown State Women’s golf program in the fall of 2023, head Coach Nate Miklos announced on Thursday.

“We are very excited to add Neeranuch to our program,” said Miklos. “Her tournament experience both in Thailand and the United States has shown she can play at a very high level. With only one player graduating this year, we already return an incredibly strong group and Neeranuch will make us that much stronger.”

Prajunpanich fired a four-under-par 68 to win the 2022 IMG Junior World Qualifying at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan in El Cajon, Calif. She also earned a gold medal in the final round of the 37th Thailand National Youth Games in 2022.

Prajunpanich recorded rounds of 70 and 76 to finish as the first runner up for Chang Thailand Junior Golf at Pattavia Century Golf Club. She also qualified to the final round of the Thailand National Student Games with a two-over-par round of 74. Prajunpanich has posted a low 18-hole score of 68 with an 18-hole average of 75.

