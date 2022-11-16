Neenah kids invent football card and pong game Fumble! sold on Amazon

NEENAH – Take the card game spoons, a slapdash game with more players than spoons, and give it a football theme. Then replace the spoons with table tennis balls. Then add a skills challenge of Bouncing those balls into a cup. That’s FUMBLE! a “card-n-pong game” created, designed, assembled and sold by the brother and sister team of Daphne and Nolan Moore, ages 8 and 10, respectively.

“Designing a new game was really fun because you get to think about like if there’s a game sitting on the shelf and you’re walking by in the store and would you be like, ‘oh this is cool’ or would it be ‘nah , I don’t like that, I’m going to go find a different game,’” Daphne said.

A round of FUMBLE! starts with players cards that are passed from one player to the next with each player attempting to collect a set of matching cards. In this case five cards of the same football position.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button