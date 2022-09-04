Needy Fund campaign exceeds goal

The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund wrapped up another successful summer fundraising campaign, ensuring Cape Codders continue to receive emergency aid and support when they need it.

“It was an excellent campaign and we exceeded our goal, which we attribute to the generosity of our community, both seasonal and year-round,” Susan Johnson, executive director of the Needy Fund, said.

The Needy Fund kicked off its annual summer fundraising campaign on July 3, and by its end date of Aug. 14 passed the original goal of $150,000, with over 1,000 donations totaling $222,456.

The organization has received more than 5,900 assistance inquiries this year, Johnson said.

Every caller works with a client specialist who assesses the specific need and determines if the caller is eligible for financial aid. Regardless of whether they qualify for financial assistance, every caller is provided with resources and referrals to partner agencies, Johnson added.

This year, the Needy Fund has seen increasing requests for assistance with housing and general expenses due to the inflated cost of living, she said.

“We’ve been seeing an uptick in calls from our older residents who are on fixed incomes, and dealing with inflation can be difficult when you’re living on a fixed income,” she said.

Older Residents trying to find affordable housing is next to impossible in the Cape’s housing market, Johnson said, and the fund has seen more requests this year from older Residents needing resources for housing.

