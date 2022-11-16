Needham Wears down Weymouth to reach Div. 1 boys soccer state final

NATICK — The Needham boys soccer team can sometimes seem like they’re coming in waves thanks to its depth. On a Chilly Tuesday night at Alumni Field, the top-seeded Rockets used that ability to perfection.

Facing fellow Bay State Conference Squad Weymouth, the Rockets took control of play late in the first half and then received second-half goals from Dilin Meloni and Campbell Keyes to take a 2-0 win in a Division 1 state semifinal.

The Rockets (19-1-2) await either St. John’s Prep or St. John’s (Shrewsbury) on Saturday in the state final at Manning Field in Lynn.

“We are able to come at you with lines and we were able to turn the tide because of it,” Needham Coach Jimmy Odierna said. “We had the legs in the second half and it showed.”

For most of the opening 40 minutes, the Wildcats (15-3-6) had controlled the run of play but had nothing to show for it. The closest Weymouth came was in the 18th minute when Cameron Walty ran onto a Noah Amorino pass but Peter Cohen made a kick save on the scoring bid.

Needham finally started to get its footing and controlled the final 10 minutes of the half, nearly potting a goal but Bo Carley made a diving save on Kevin Fidurko’s bid to keep it scoreless at halftime.

The second half would be a different story as Needham began to get the ball on the outside wings and plenty of scoring chances ensued. Brendan Woodman just missed a chance early. Keyes then had a point blank chance seconds later but Carley made a diving left hand save.

Three minutes later, Kyle Reddish whistled a shot just wide of the right post as it began to feel like the inevitable was going to happen.

With just under 18 minutes left, the Dam finally broke on Weymouth as Danny Jordan made a perfect feed in the box to Meloni, who slid a perfect shot along the turf for a 1-0 lead.

“We wanted to keep the pressure on and once we got one, we knew we were in a good position,” Odierna said.

Try as it might, Weymouth couldn’t find a way to generate things on the Offensive half. And with 10:06 left, Keyes netted a Gimme at the right post to effectively put the game away for the Rockets.