Need Fun without the Commitment? Volo Has you covered! | Partner Content

Everyone wants to have fun, let off some steam, make new friends, and enjoy themselves. But not everyone is able to commit to 8 week sport leagues or classes which is why this Fall is the perfect time to play in a one day social and active tournament. This Fall Volo has you covered with five single day tournaments designed to bring out the kid in all of us while also doing some good for the community.

Volo sports supports the 501c3, Volo Kids Foundation, which creates free youth sport programs to communities in need throughout the country. Single day tournaments are a great way to have fun and raise money for a great cause.

Want to get a hole in one? Ever golfed in the light of glow sticks and dressed up in your finest Halloween costume? Sign up for the one and only Glow Golf Tournament at The Loma Club in Liberty Station! After you glow on the course stay for drinks! Sign up closes on 10/27. SIGN UP HERE!

Looking to relive the glory days? Always wanted to eat a turkey leg after catching the last second game winning touchdown?! Get your team signed up for this year’s Turkeybowl in Clairemont! Sign up closes 11/16. SIGN UP HERE!

Don your finest Santa Hat and Jolly beard for this year’s Santa Tourney. Right on the water at NTC Park featuring Kickball, Cornhole, and Bocce tourneys! Proceeds benefit the Volo Kids Foundation! Sign up closes 11/30. SIGN UP HERE!

Looking for something less active and more social? Get your tickets for San Diego’s Largest All Inclusive NYE Party before it SELLS OUT! Buy Tickets HERE!