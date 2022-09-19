Nedrose, Bottineau, and Rugby Capture girls’ golf state tourney spots | News, Sports, Jobs

Just a little over a week out from the start of the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Girls’ Golf State Tournament, Region 4 teams and individual players got the opportunity to Punch their tickets to the tourney at Friday’s state-qualifier regional meet at the Garrison Golf Course .

Per NDHSAA guidelines, the top-3 teams at the meet would automatically qualify to participate in the state tournament, along with the top-10 individual players. If players were tied for a top-10 finish, they would still earn a spot in the field.

Overcoming damp and dreary conditions on the links, Bottineau would drive, chip, and putt their way to the best team score of the day, ending the round atop the Leaderboard with a total of 402.

Ten strokes behind Bottineau and finishing second was Rugby, tallying a team total of 412 and led by senior Libby Dulmage’s meet-best individual score of 83.

Claiming the third and final spot for a guaranteed place in the state tournament was Nedrose, finishing just six strokes behind Bottineau to end the day at 418.

Achieving what they set out to do before the season began, Nedrose head Coach Taren Braunberger stated, “Even before the first meet, our goal from the beginning of the season was to make it to state as a team.”

Braunberger would go on to say, “Once the season was underway, they realized they had a shot at this and thought it would be so cool to play in the state tournament while it was in Minot, but they knew they would have to work hard to accomplish it.”

In addition to the teams that qualified for state, the top-10 individual Region 4 players would also manifest their destinies and move one step closer to a North Dakota golf title.

Joining first-place individual finisher Dulmage in securing a spot was Naomi Seybora (Bottineau), 87; Meadow Roberts (Nedrose), 88; Ellie Rybchinski (101); Coryssa Behles (Garrison), 103; Marly Santjer (Rugby), 103; Ava Thorenson (Bottineau), 104; Leah Conway (Nedrose) 104; Cienna Clemens (Velva), 105; Abbey Peterson (Velva), 106; and Carmen Elick (Northern Lights), 106.

Reflecting on Nedrose’s success-filled season thus far, while also focusing on the many things yet to come, Coach Braunberger confirmed, “I’m proud of them for the hard work they have put in this season, and I am looking forward to watching them play at state in a couple of weeks.”