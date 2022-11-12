Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round: Stream Golf Live Free Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

As quickly as the second round started on Friday, it ended thanks to flooding that will force the field of golfers to wait until today to play both rounds. The first round was suspended due to darkness, then the second round due to flooding on the course, which is hopefully the last of the drama at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City, South Africa. Through the first few holes on Friday, Luke Donald was able to gain one stroke and tie Ryan Fox for the lead in the clubhouse. Neither golfer got through more than three holes and will look to pick up where they left off in this inconsistent week of golf.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button