Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round: Stream Golf Live Free Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

As quickly as the second round started on Friday, it ended thanks to flooding that will force the field of golfers to wait until today to play both rounds. The first round was suspended due to darkness, then the second round due to flooding on the course, which is hopefully the last of the drama at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City, South Africa. Through the first few holes on Friday, Luke Donald was able to gain one stroke and tie Ryan Fox for the lead in the clubhouse. Neither golfer got through more than three holes and will look to pick up where they left off in this inconsistent week of golf.

How to Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round online with fuboTV

Fox started off his second round exactly like the first round with a par, birdie and then a bogey to finish off even par for the day. In the first round, he then went on to add six birdies and an eagle to his card.

For Donald, he started the day with a par, birdie, par through three holes allowing him to gain one stroke on Fox before the floods came in.

They are two strokes ahead of a trio at six under par and three strokes ahead of a pair tied at five under par Entering today. If the weather and light hold, there are close to 36 holes of golf on the schedule for today on the DP World Tour.

