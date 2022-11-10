Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round: Stream Golf Live Free Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Four of the top 10 Golfers on the DP World Tour this season tee off in a very competitive field for the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge today at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa. This is the final tournament before the season Championship in Dubai later this month. Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk, Jordan Smith and Thriston Lawrence are all in the field as top 10 players this season, with top players Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and others sitting this one out as they tune up for the Championship event in just one week.

