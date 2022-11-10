Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round: Stream Golf Live Free Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Four of the top 10 Golfers on the DP World Tour this season tee off in a very competitive field for the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge today at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa. This is the final tournament before the season Championship in Dubai later this month. Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk, Jordan Smith and Thriston Lawrence are all in the field as top 10 players this season, with top players Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and others sitting this one out as they tune up for the Championship event in just one week.

How to Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

There are 7,000 points on the line in this event, which, if won by Fox, would not quite push him to No. 1 Entering the Championship tournament, but he’d be right there behind McIlroy. A win for Smith or Meronk would vault them up to fourth place, while Lawrence could move as high as fifth place.

As of this writing, Tommy Fleetwood (+1000) is the favorite to win this week, with Smith and Thomas Detry (+1400) as the next best bets.

This is the first time this event has been played since 2019, when Fleetwood won in a playoff against Marcus Kinhult after finishing at 12 under par in a tie. Fleetwood looks to come back here after three years and repeat history with a second straight win on this course in this event.

Lawrence (+3500) is a good longshot bet as the Hometown favorite.

Regional restrictions may apply.