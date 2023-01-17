Neches’ Trimble, Jenkins named to THSCA Super Elite Team

Jan. 16—The Neches Lady Tigers volleyball team continues to bring in Accolades as Joely Jenkins and Kacie Trimble were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Inaugural Class A Super Elite Team.

The THSCA Super Elite Teams consist of high school players nominated by current professional members of the Texas High School Coaches Association. The player must meet the THSCA award criteria to be nominated. The award recognizes student athletes across the state of Texas for their exemplary athletic achievement in their respective sport.

Each Nomination will go to the SET (Super Elite Teams) Committee to determine the Finalists who have made the Super Elite team in each classification. Super Elite teams will be honored after the state championships have been announced. This award will begin in the Fall of the 2022-23 school year.

Trimble also was named to the Texas Sports Writer Association’s All-State second team. Kimble finished the year with 407 kills and 124 aces with a .287 hitting percentage.

Jenkins had received Setter of the Year following their volleyball season with a remarkable 925 assists, 210 digs and 107 aces.

Aubrey Kincade and Sealy Hines were named to the TSWA All-State third team. Hines finished the year with 308 kills and 94 aces and was named District Offensive Player of the Year. Kincade had 193 kills, 294 digs and 52 aces.