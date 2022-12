Necas’ OT Goal Lifts Hurricanes Past Stars – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Necas’ OT Goal Lifts Hurricanes Past Stars

Martin Necas scored 2:19 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes stretched their point streak to 10 games, topping the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Saturday night.

Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov, Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Brent Burns had two assists, and Antti Raanta made 26 saves in his first outing since Dec. 1.

The Stars had possession for most of the first two minutes of overtime before Necas took the puck almost the length of the ice. Svechnikov collected a rebound and fed Necas for his 13th goal of the season.

Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn scored power-play goals for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin and Jani Hakanpaa added third-period goals. Jason Robertson had three assists, and Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots.

Noesen and Svechnikov had the game’s first two goals, with Svechnikov notching his team-leading 17th. Dallas countered after Carolina’s second goal, with Pavelski tipping one home just 95 seconds later.

Teravainen had just one assist in the past five games since returning to the lineup after missing 10 games with an injury. He Assisted on Saturday’s first goal and put the Hurricanes ahead 3-2 at 13:54 of the second period with his first goal of the season coming on a power play.

Seguin and Hakanpaa, a former Carolina defenseman, scored in a 1-minute, 42-second span of the third period to tie the game with 9:13 to play in regulation.

ICE MATTERS

It’s the first time Svechnikov has scored in consecutive games since he had five goals combined in games on Oct. 17 and 20. … Defenseman Jalen Chatfield’s assist on Svechninov’s goal gave him his first point of the season. He was one of two NHL skaters without a point through at least 29 games played this season. … Pavelski played in his 1,200th game. He’s third among active US-born skaters in games played behind Phil Kessel (1,236) and Ryan Sutter (1,312).

UP NEXT

Stars: At Columbus on Monday.

Hurricanes: Home vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday.