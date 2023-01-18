Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein to ‘step away’ from volleyball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker volleyball standout Whitney Lauenstein announced Tuesday that she will be taking time off from the sport.

Lauenstein, who has played at Nebraska for two seasons, said via Instagram that she will “step away” from volleyball after the death of her father.

The Waverly native made the decision while spending time with family over the holidays.

“I will miss playing in bob with my teammates it will be something I will remember forever but I think it’s important to put yourself first before you commit to something big!” she said in the post.

Head Coach John Cook fully supports Lauenstein’s decision.

“There are bigger things in life than volleyball,” Cook said. “Whit will be missed by everyone involved with our program, especially her Husker teammates and coaches. She will always be a Husker.”

In 2022, Lauenstein averaged 2.78 kills per set with a .238 hitting percentage and led the team with 28 aces.

Lauenstein also earned All-Region honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association last season.