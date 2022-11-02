Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph a candidate

The Arizona State football team has a new candidate to replace Herm Edwards as coach, according to a report from HuskerOnline.

The site reports that Nebraska interim head Coach Mickey Joseph “is among those being considered for Arizona State’s head coaching vacancy,” according to Sean Callahan.

“HuskerOnline has confirmed that there has been contact between Joseph’s representation (Atlanta-based law firm Kilpatrick Townsend) and an entity directly tied to ASU’s coaching search,” the report said.

Arizona State fired Edwards on Sept. 18 and named running backs Coach Shaun Aguano the interim Coach of the Sun Devils.

Joseph became the interim coach of the Huskers after Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11.

