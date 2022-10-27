Nebraska’s arts scene Mostly Resurrected following Pandemic Lows

Khaleefa Muhammed, who performs under the stage name Hakim, lives in Lincoln and has been entertaining since 2014 (2000 if you count his sixth-grade Talent show). He’s also a businessman. At his independent Delta 8 dispensary, he reminisces about when he knew the Pandemic was going to turn life upside down.

“I realized when the shutdown of my business, I know, it’s a little unrelated to music, in a sense,” Muhammed said. “But when they shut down the business, as far as, like, the Barbershop at the time, I was like, ‘Okay, wow, this is this is serious, this is real.'”

When his performance schedule dried up, he estimates he lost 20% of his personal income. But as Nebraskans have started going back out to see live performances, Muhammed said things are better than good. Between a resurgence in performances and his strict post-lockdown rules on performance fees, Muhammed figures he’s making more money now than he did before the pandemic.

“It just started recently,” they said. “I’ve had like, four or five shows this month.”

Muhammed isn’t the only artist seeing a pickup in work. Arts, entertainment and recreation-related employment reached just over 17,000 in June of this year, from about a low of 7,400 in April 2019, according to the Nebraska Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Many Nebraska arts organizations managed to survive the Pandemic with a little help from the federal government. Executive Director of the Nebraska Arts Council, Suzanne Wise said her organization pumped more than $1 million of federal Pandemic assistance back to suffering organizations around the state.