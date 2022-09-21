Nebraskaland Days presents Scholarships to MPCC rodeo team members | Lifestyles

Telegraph staff reports



Two Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team members have been honored with $900 educational scholarships from Nebraskaland Days. They are Andrea Meyer of Stapleton and Maggie Underhill of Hill City, Kansas.

The women were recognized Saturday night at the Wild West Arena in North Platte during the final performance of the 2022 MPCC Stampede, MPCC said in a press release.

“These girls have worked extremely hard in and out of the arena, and it’s been showing with the results lately,” said Aukai Kaai, MPCC rodeo team roughstock coach. “They jump in and help when needed and are more than deserving of these awards.”

The Scholarships were awarded based on the students’ performance in the arena and classroom as well as their leadership skills, volunteerism and promotion of the team.

Funding for the Scholarships came from entry fees to the annual NLD Cowboy Kickball Competition in June.

People are also reading…

“We are very proud of the efforts of both these Athletes in and out of the arena,” said Wyatt Clark, MPCC rodeo team timed event coach. “And we’re grateful for the support from NLD and the community for this Scholarship opportunity.”