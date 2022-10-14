Nebraska Women’s soccer defeats Illinois, 3-1

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) – Sophomores Sarah Weber and Florence Belzile led the Huskers with three points each, as the Nebraska soccer team defeated Illinois, 3-1, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Huskers controlled offensively as they outshot Illinois 24-6 on the night and 14-0 in the second half. NU also held the advantage in shots on goal (11-4) and corner kicks (8-1) en route to the team’s first four-win conference season since 2018.

In the first half, the Huskers had chances to score first, but it was the Fighting Illini who found the back of the net in the 39th minute. Makala Woods dribbled through the Husker defense and shot past the sliding Sami Hauk and found the back of the net.

At the break, Illinois (7-6-2, 2-4-1 Big Ten) held the 1-0 lead, but the Huskers evened the score in the 57th minute with the equalizer from Weber. Sophomore Jordan Zade started the play with the throw into the goal box which Reagan Raabe passed to Weber who headed into the net past the Illini goalie.

NU (6-4-5, 4-1-2 Big Ten) extended its lead in the 67th minute with the game-winning goal by Belzile. Weber shot a cross into the penalty box, which was met by Belzile who guided it into the back left corner of the net.

In the final minute of regulation, junior Eleanor Dale sealed the win for the Huskers with an assist from Belzile. Belzile passed to Dale down the pitch who gathered and recorded her fourth goal of the season.

Up next, the Big Red returns to action this weekend on the road when it travels to Iowa to face the Hawkeyes on Sunday at 1 pm (CT).

