Nebraska Women’s Basketball Tops Purdue With Fourth-Quarter Surge

Nebraska Women’s basketball walked into West Lafayette, Indiana, in desperate need of a win. The Huskers stole one on the road Wednesday night against Purdue, 71-64.

NU got off to a rough start. The already shorthanded Big Red had a major scare as starting center Alexis Markowski went down with a leg injury and was forced to exit the game early in the first quarter. Luckily for Nebraska, she would return later in the quarter.

The first quarter was fierce and full of back-and-forth action. Purdue jumped to a quick 11-6 lead, and Nebraska responded with a 10-0 run to go up five and end the period up 19-16. Abby Ellis was the Catalyst for the Boilermakers as she finished the quarter with 10 points.

The second period was not quite the same, as both teams experienced sloppy play on the Offensive end. The Boilermakers turned the ball over seven times and experienced an over three-minute scoring drought. The Huskers topped Purdue with a five-minute scoring drought of their own. Nebraska shot 5-of-16 from the floor and turned the ball over four times.

Despite the Huskers’ second-quarter struggles, they went into the locker room down by only 31-30.

Nebraska shot 35.5 percent from the floor in the first half. Markowski had eight points and four rebounds. Maddie Krull also finished with eight points and had her fair share of crafty finishes around the basket. Krull finished the game with 15 points

Ellis stayed hot in the second quarter, finishing the half with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and three made three-pointers.

Purdue took control of the game in the third. The Boilermakers were incredibly efficient on the Offensive end, shooting 58 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep, plus 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Purdue also outrebounded the Huskers 9-2.

NU shot 46 percent from the field but only 1-of-6 from 3 and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Purdue jumped on Nebraska to start the third quarter, going on a 14-6 run. The Huskers stuck around, and while they continued to have Offensive struggles, they kept the game within reach. NU made its last three field goals and was down eight heading into the fourth quarter.

The Huskers completely flipped the script in the fourth. Nebraska continued its hot shooting, starting the quarter on a 7-2 run. A four-point possession capped off the run after a clear path foul free throw from Sam Haiby and an and-one from Markowksi cut the Boilermakers’ lead to five with 6:47 to go. NU kept its foot on the gas, going on a 12-3 run, giving the Huskers a 67-61 lead with 56 seconds to go. Nebraska thwarted a late Purdue push with four straight Jaz Shelley free throws and walked out of Mackey Arena victorious, 71-64.

Nebraska shot 44 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, but the story was the Huskers’ defense. Purdue went 3-of-12 from the floor in the fourth and got outrebounded by the Big Red 12-5.

Ellis went scoreless in the final quarter and ended the game with 20.

Markowski dominated in the fourth. She scored 11 fourth-quarter points, finishing the game with 19. She grabbed 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the year.

Sam Haiby played a phenomenal defense, disrupting the Purdue offense and forcing the Boilermakers to call multiple timeouts. Haiby finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

The Big Red improved to 12-7 on the season and 4-4 in the Big Ten and will welcome No. 11 Maryland to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 22.

BOX SCORE

