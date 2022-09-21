Nebraska Women’s basketball announces TV schedule for 2022-23 season | Women’s Basketball

Nebraska Women’s basketball announced most of its tip times and TV schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Huskers will have marquee games broadcast on Fox (at Iowa, Jan. 28) and ESPN2 (at Indiana, Jan. 1) and will have seven Big Ten Network appearances.

While Nebraska’s game against UNO (Nov. 7) can be streamed on BTN Plus, the broadcast for the Huskers’ game against Creighton (Nov. 15) has yet to be announced.

Schedule

October 30, Washburn (BTN Plus)

Nov. 11, Houston Baptist (BTN Plus)

Nov. 22, vs. Tarleton (BTN Plus)

Nov. 25, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Nov. 26, Mississippi State

December 4, at Maryland (BTN Plus)

December 7, Wisconsin (BTN Plus)

December 10, Samford (BTN Plus)

December 18, Wyoming (BTN Plus)

December 21, Kansas (BTN Plus)

Jan. 1, at Indiana (ESPN2)

Jan. 11, Penn State (BTN Plus)

Jan. 14, Ohio State (BTN)

Jan. 18, at Purdue (BTN Plus)

Jan. 22, Maryland (BTN Plus)

February 2, Michigan State (BTN)

February 6, at Northwestern (BTN)

February 9, Illinois (BTN Plus)

February 12, at Michigan (BTN Plus)

February 15, at Minnesota (BTN Plus)

February 22, at Illinois (BTN Plus)

February 26, Northwestern (BTN Plus)